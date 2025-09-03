Ohtani is no longer listed as the Dodgers' starting pitcher for Wednesday's game against the Pirates, but he'll serve as the team's designated hitter and will bat leadoff, Kirsten Watson of Spectrum SportsNet LA reports.

The Dodgers haven't provided an explanation for why Ohtani is no longer in line to pitch, but if he's dealing with an undisclosed injury, it's evidently not anything the team believes will affect him while swinging the bat or running the bases. Emmet Sheehan will end up starting on the mound in Ohtani's stead. Expect manager Dave Roberts to shed more light on the situation and provide word on when Ohtani's next start as a pitcher will come when the skipper addresses the media later Wednesday.