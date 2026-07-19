Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani: Not starting Wednesday

Ohtani (knee) will not start this upcoming Wednesday against Philadelphia, Jack Harris of the California Post reports.

Ohtani's second-half pitching debut will have to wait a little longer, as the Dodgers want to be cautious and give his knee some more time to heal. Manager Dave Roberts expects Ohtani to return to the mound at some point this season. Despite his knee problems, the 31-year-old will continue to act as the Dodgers' designated hitter, as he will make his ninth consecutive start at DH against the Yankees on Sunday.