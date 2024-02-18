Ohtani was originally on the schedule to take live batting practice Sunday, but he won't do so after all, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Ardaya reported earlier Sunday that Ohtani would be facing Michael Grove in a live batting practice session, but that plan has apparently been scrapped. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts insisted that the change of direction has nothing to do with Ohanti's health and suggested that the slugger is simply being given the freedom to direct his own schedule. Ohtani has been taking normal batting practice and may do so again Sunday, per Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times.