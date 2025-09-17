Ohtani has had discussions with the Dodgers about playing the outfield so that he could be used as a reliever, Michael J. Duarte of NBC LA reports.

If Ohtani were to start at designated hitter and then pitch in relief, once he was taken out of the game as a reliever, he would also have to be removed as a DH. Having Ohtani play some in the outfield would be a way for the Dodgers to get around that. It's not clear what the likelihood of Ohtani playing the outfield is, nor is it known whether the team would consider doing it down the stretch of the regular season or only for the playoffs. Ohtani has never started a game in the outfield in the majors, though he did appear in seven contests in the outfield with the Angels in 2021.