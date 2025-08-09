Ohtani went 3-for-5 with a double and two runs scored in Friday's 5-1 win over the Blue Jays.

Ohtani has picked up an extra-base hit in four of his last five games. He's hit safely in all seven of his contests in August, going 12-for-27 (.444) to begin the month hot after posting a modest .204/.321/.505 slash line -- with nine homers and 19 RBI -- over 24 games in July. The two-way superstar is up to a .280/.383/.609 slash line, 39 home runs, 75 RBI, 108 runs scored, 16 stolen bases, 16 doubles and seven triples across 114 contests this season.