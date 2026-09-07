Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said that Ohtani (knee/biceps) will be the designated hitter and leadoff man in Monday's game against the Reds, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Ohtani missed each of the last four contests as he deals with lingering right biceps soreness and left knee inflammation. While he's feeling well enough to return to action Monday, Ohtani could have to play through some discomfort the rest of the way. Roberts has not ruled out a return to pitching this year for Ohtani, but it's a long shot.