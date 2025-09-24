Ohtani allowed five hits and struck out eight without walking a batter over six scoreless innings in a no-decision versus the Diamondbacks on Tuesday. He also went 0-for-3 with a walk and a run scored as a batter in the Dodgers' 5-4 loss.

Ohtani crossed the 90-pitch mark for the first time this season, throwing 63 of 91 pitches for strikes in another stellar start. He's kept runs off the board throughout September, allowing just eight hits with an 18:2 K:BB through 14.2 innings across his three starts this month. Ohtani is expected to be in the Dodgers' playoff rotation, so it's a big positive to see him looking both in form and fully stretched out in his final tuneup before the postseason. He's posted a 2.87 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 62:9 K:BB through 47 innings across 14 appearances this season.