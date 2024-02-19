Ohtani (elbow) will take live batting practice Monday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
There seems to have been some confusion over the last few days as to when Ohtani was taking live BP, but Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has confirmed that it will be Monday. It will be the first time Ohtani has faced live pitching since he underwent surgery on his right elbow in September.
