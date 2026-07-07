Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani: Set to make last start before break

Ohtani is expected to make his regularly scheduled start Friday against Arizona, Maddie Lee of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Ohtani was dealing with a right bicep injury last week, but the 32-year-old appears to have moved past the issue, erasing any concern about his chances to pitch in his next turn in the rotation. Manager Dave Roberts feels strongly about Ohtani's chances to go Friday, stating that "as we sit here, I don't see that changing." The right-handed pitcher has posted a slightly inflated 4.38 ERA and 1.34 WHIP with 28 strikeouts over 24.2 innings in his last four starts.