Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani: Set to play catch this week

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Sunday that Ohtani (knee/biceps) is expected to play catch in Chicago this week, Jack Harris of the California Post reports.

Ohtani continues to serve as the Dodgers' everyday designated hitter, but he hasn't made a start as a pitcher since July 3 as a result of left knee inflammation and right biceps soreness. Despite having his throwing program halted on a couple of occasions, the Dodgers remain confident that Ohtani will be able to rejoin the rotation before the end of the regular season. The Dodgers will see how Ohtani's knee and biceps respond to playing catch before deciding if he's fit to get back on the mound to throw a bullpen session.