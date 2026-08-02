Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani: Set to play catch

Ohtani is expected to play catch in Chicago this week, Jack Harris of the California Post reports.

Ohtani hasn't made a start as a pitcher since July 3 as a result of right biceps soreness, but the team continues share that the expectation is for him to return to the rotation at some point this season. The plan has not changed, even after acquiring Tarik Skubal on Saturday. The Dodgers will begin a three-game series at Wrigley Field against the Cubs on Monday, and Ohtani's throwing session will be a major indication of how close he may be to returning to the mound.