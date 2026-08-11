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Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani: Snaps steal-less stretch

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Ohtani went 2-for-4 with a double, two runs, an RBI and a stolen base in a 6-5 win against Kansas City on Monday.

Ohtani drove in the Dodgers' first run with a double in the third inning and scored the game-winning run on a Freddie Freeman single in the seventh. Still, the most notable stat of the game for the two-way star was his stolen base, which ended a 67-game span without a theft. Ohtani attempted just three steals during the drought, so he hasn't been very active on the basepaths despite reaching base at a .405 clip during the steal-less stretch. It was only two seasons ago that Ohtani logged a career-best 59 steals, but it's not all that surprising that he's become less of a speed threat given that he's battled a knee injury for the past couple months and has also had to focus much of his attention on pitching when healthy enough to do so.

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