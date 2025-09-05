Ohtani will be the Dodgers' starting pitcher for Friday's game in Baltimore.

Ohtani had to be scratched from his last scheduled start on the bump due to illness, and manager Dave Roberts said Thursday that the 31-year-old would rejoin the rotation Monday versus the Rockies. However, he's been moved up to Friday instead. Ohtai will also be in his usual designated hitter and leadoff spots Friday. Tyler Glasnow had been slated to start Friday's series opener, but he'll presumably now take the ball Saturday instead.