Manager Dave Roberts said Saturday that Ohtani (knee) isn't feeling 100 percent following his bullpen session Friday, and it's unclear whether he'll be available for a one-inning start Sunday, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Roberts said that Ohtani's "total body" isn't quite healthy, including his left knee and a right biceps issue that has been bothering him since July. The two-way star is still expected to take the mound in a game at some point within the next week, though his next couple of outings will likely be relatively short as he builds up his workload.