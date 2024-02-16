Ohtani (elbow) is slated to take live batting practice Friday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Ohtani has been hitting on the field without issue this week and is ready to take the next step. Working his way back from an internal brace procedure on his right elbow, Ohtani is on track to be ready to serve as the Dodgers' designated hitter when they open their season March 20-21 in South Korea.
