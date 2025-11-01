Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani: Tapped for Game 7 start
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ohtani will start Game 7 of the World Series against the Blue Jays on Saturday.
Ohtani will be pitching on short rest after making it through six innings during a loss in Game 4 on Tuesday. The 31-year-old owns a 3.50 ERA and 0.89 WHIP with 25 strikeouts through 18 innings so far in the postseason and will be opposed by Max Scherzer in Saturday's winner-take-all contest.
