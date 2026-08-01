Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani: Two extra-base hits in loss

Ohtani went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run, a double and a second run scored in Friday's 9-4 loss to the Red Sox.

Ohtani was held out of the lineup Thursday due to his ongoing bout of left knee inflammation, while continues to keep him from pitching. He's made up for it with plenty of success at the plate lately -- he's 10-for-25 (.400) with two homers, five doubles and seven RBI over his last six games as a hitter. For the season, the superstar is batting .291 with a .939 OPS, 24 homers, 67 RBI, 70 runs scored, 22 doubles, two triples and six stolen bases over 104 contests. Ohtani should continue to be reliable in terms of power and rate stats as long as he can play through the knee issue, but don't expect him to add much with speed while he's less than 100 percent healthy.