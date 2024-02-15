Ohtani (elbow) will take part in live batting practice "soon," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Thursday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Ohtani has already been hitting on the field this week without any limitations. There is no set timetable for when he will appear in Cactus League action as a designated hitter, but it shouldn't be too deep into the schedule. Ohtani is expected to be ready to serve as the Dodgers' DH for their March 20-21 series in South Korea against the Padres.