Ohtani was named the National League MVP on Thursday.

Ohtani won the award unanimously for the third straight season and for the fourth time overall. Though he wasn't as active on the basepaths, Ohtani still hit an exceptional 55 home runs with a 1.014 OPS across 725 plate appearances. He also returned to the mound to record a 2.87 ERA across 47.0 innings.