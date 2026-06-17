Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani: Won't hit Wednesday

Manager Dave Roberts said that Ohtani will work only as a pitcher Wednesday against the Rays, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports.

After supplying the Dodgers' lone run via a solo homer in Tuesday's 1-0 win over Tampa Bay, Ohtani will get a break from his duties as a DH and work solely as Los Angeles' starting pitcher Wednesday. The two-way star gave up a season-high four runs (three earned) during his most recent start against Pittsburgh but still owns an incredible 1.06 ERA and 0.84 WHIP through 67.2 innings on the year.