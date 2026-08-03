Dodgers' Tarik Skubal: Making team debut at Wrigley Field

President of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said that Skubal will make his Dodgers debut Tuesday against the Cubs at Wrigley Field, Jack Harris of the California Post reports.

The Dodgers made their acquisition of Skubal official Sunday, with the Tigers receiving three prospects -- outfielders Kyhir Hope and right-handers River Ryan (hamstring) and Brady Smith -- in exchange for the two-time Cy Young Award winner. Before becoming an unrestricted free agent this summer, the 29-year-old Skubal will headline the Los Angeles rotation over the final two months of the regular season and during the playoffs while the club pursues its third consecutive World Series title. Skubal missed about six and a half weeks earlier this season after requiring a NanoScope surgery to remove a loose body from his left elbow, but he hasn't missed a beat since returning to action June 13. He logged a 2.87 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 71:8 K:BB over 53.1 innings in his final nine starts with Detroit after coming off the injured list.