Cingrani (shoulder) will move his rehab assignment to Triple-A Oklahoma City, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Cingrani made his second rehab appearance at High-A Rancho Cucamonga on Tuesday and will now move his rehab to the upper minors. The veteran left-hander has been sidelined since mid-March as he's been dealing with soreness in his left shoulder.

