The Dodgers activated Thompson ahead of Tuesday's game in Cincinnati.

After acquiring Thompson from the Tigers on Monday, the Dodgers opened up room for him on the 40-man roster and 26-man active roster a day later by transferring starter Walker Buehler (elbow) to the 60-day injured list and by placing reliever Caleb Ferguson (forearm) on the 15-day IL. The righty-hitting Thompson could serve as a short-side platoon mate for the switch-hitting Eddy Alvarez in right field while Mookie Betts (rib) is on the 10-day injured list.

