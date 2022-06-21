The Dodgers activated Thompson ahead of Tuesday's game in Cincinnati.
After acquiring Thompson from the Tigers on Monday, the Dodgers opened up room for him on the 40-man roster and 26-man active roster a day later by transferring starter Walker Buehler (elbow) to the 60-day injured list and by placing reliever Caleb Ferguson (forearm) on the 15-day IL. The righty-hitting Thompson could serve as a short-side platoon mate for the switch-hitting Eddy Alvarez in right field while Mookie Betts (rib) is on the 10-day injured list.
More News
-
Dodgers' Trayce Thompson: Acquired by Dodgers•
-
Tigers' Trayce Thompson: Finds work in Detroit organization•
-
Trayce Thompson: Elects free agency•
-
Padres' Trayce Thompson: DFA'd by San Diego•
-
Padres' Trayce Thompson: Knocks in two in season debut•
-
Padres' Trayce Thompson: Called up from Triple-A•