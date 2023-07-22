Thompson (oblique) began a rehab assignment with the Dodgers' Arizona Complex League affiliate on Friday.
Thompson went 2-for-5 in his first game while playing all nine innings in center field. He should move up the organizational ladder as he continues his rehab and would seem to have a good shot to be activated when first eligible in early August.
More News
-
Dodgers' Trayce Thompson: Transferred to 60-day IL•
-
Dodgers' Trayce Thompson: Out longer than initial timetable•
-
Dodgers' Trayce Thompson: Officially moves to IL•
-
Dodgers' Trayce Thompson: Heading to IL with strained oblique•
-
Dodgers' Trayce Thompson: Three hits, homer in loss•
-
Dodgers' Trayce Thompson: Returning to lineup Saturday•