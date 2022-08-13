Thompson went 3-for-4 with a home run and a double for a total of three RBI and two runs scored in an 8-3 win over the Royals on Friday.

Thompson got the start in center field with lefty Daniel Lynch on the mound for the Royals. He came through with a three-hit performance which was punctuated by a no-doubt three-run shot to straight-away center. It was Thompson's fifth home run of the season. The 31-year-old backup outfielder has been hot since joining the Dodgers on June 22. Thompson is slashing .300/.391/.560 in 100 at-bats with his new team. He figures to continue seeing playing time when either of his fellow outfielders Joey Gallo or Cody Bellinger sits against lefties.