Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters Friday that Thompson (illness) is feeling better and he'll return to the lineup Saturday against the Padres, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
Thompson has been out of the lineup for the last few games while dealing with his illness, but he'll resume his role of starting against left-handed pitching beginning Saturday against Snell and San Diego.
