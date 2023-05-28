Thompson went 3-for-3 with a homer and two RBI in Sunday's 11-10 loss to the Rays.

Thompson snapped an 0-for-36 stretch in style Sunday, driving in a run with a base hit in the second inning before homering off Josh Fleming in the fifth. It had been over a month since Thompson recorded a hit, his last coming on April 17. He's now slashing .147/.301/.368 with five home runs and 14 RBI in 83 plate appearances while coming off the bench for the Dodgers.