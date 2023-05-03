Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Wednesday that Thompson has been battling an illness over the past two days, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
Thompson has been kept out of action since Sunday and wasn't at the ballpark for Wednesday's game against Philadelphia. There's no telling exactly how long Thompson will be out for, but he should be considered day-to-day until he recovers.
