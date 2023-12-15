Glasnow was traded by the Rays to the Dodgers along with Manuel Margot in exchange for Ryan Pepiot and Jonny DeLuca on Thursday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Glasnow was expected to be on the move this offseason as he enters the final year of a two-year extension. As a result of his contract status, the deal is contingent on Glasnow agreeing to an extension with the Dodgers, though that's likely a formality at this point. In five full seasons with the Rays, he maintained a stellar 3.20 ERA and 1.03 WHIP while piling up 678 strikeouts across 529.2 innings. The only concern will be Glasnow's ability to stay on the mound, as he's topped 100 innings only twice in six full big-league campaigns.