The Dodgers signed Glasnow to a four-year, $110 million contract extension Friday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

The extension will be added on to the $25 million Glasnow is set to earn in 2024, meaning the right-hander is poised to make a total of $135 million over the next five seasons. There is also a $30 million club option for 2029 which, if declined, converts to a $20 million player option. It's a big gamble for a pitcher who has never made more than 21 starts or thrown more than 120 innings in a major league season, but the Dodgers were willing to pay a premium for Glasnow's undeniable upside.