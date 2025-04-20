Glasnow was removed in the fifth inning of Sunday's game against the Rangers due to an apparent right lower leg injury, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The right-hander was checked by the athletic trainer in the fourth inning before completing the frame, and he ended up being pulled after his first pitch of the fifth inning showed reduced velocity. The good news is that Glasnow doesn't appear to be dealing with an arm issue, but his status is still worth monitoring given his extensive injury history. Before exiting the contest, Glasnow had allowed just three hits with six strikeouts and a walk over four frames.