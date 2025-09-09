Glasnow (2-3) threw seven no-hit innings, allowing one run on two walks while striking out 11 and earning the win over the Rockies on Monday.

Glasnow was scratched from starting Friday versus the Orioles due to back tightness, but the extra rest appears to have done wonders for him. He wasn't limited in Monday's start, throwing 65 of 105 pitches for strikes in his best outing of the season. Glasnow lowered his ERA to 3.21 with a 1.03 WHIP and 92:34 K:BB through 75.2 innings over 15 starts this season. Assuming he comes out of this impressive effort in fine shape, he's projected to make his next start at home in a tough matchup versus the Phillies next week.