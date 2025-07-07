Dodgers' Tyler Glasnow: Starting Wednesday in Milwaukee
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Monday that Glasnow (shoulder) will rejoin the rotation Wednesday in Milwaukee, Kirsten Watson of Spectrum SportsNet LA reports.
Roberts had previously said Glasnow would be back sometime this week, and now he's revealed the exact day. The right-hander has been sidelined for more than two months with a shoulder injury and did not pitch well in three rehab starts, posting an 8.31 ERA, 2.08 WHIP and 12:5 K:BB in 8.2 innings. Glasnow went 4.1 frames and threw 78 pitches in his last rehab outing, so he will be on a somewhat restricted pitch count Wednesday.
