Yamamoto will start Game 2 of the National League Wild Card Series against the Reds on Wednesday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Yamamoto finished off the regular season on a high note, tossing 11.1 scoreless frames while striking out 14 in his last two appearances. The 27-year-old drew four starts in the postseason a year ago, posting a 3.86 ERA and 0.96 WHIP with a 15:6 K:BB across 18.2 innings.