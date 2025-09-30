Dodgers' Yoshinobu Yamamoto: Getting nod in Game 2
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Yamamoto will start Game 2 of the National League Wild Card Series against the Reds on Wednesday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
Yamamoto finished off the regular season on a high note, tossing 11.1 scoreless frames while striking out 14 in his last two appearances. The 27-year-old drew four starts in the postseason a year ago, posting a 3.86 ERA and 0.96 WHIP with a 15:6 K:BB across 18.2 innings.
More News
-
Dodgers' Yoshinobu Yamamoto: Ends regular season on high note•
-
Dodgers' Yoshinobu Yamamoto: Wild but successful in no-decision•
-
Dodgers' Yoshinobu Yamamoto: Dazzles again in no-decision•
-
Dodgers' Yoshinobu Yamamoto: Falls one out shy of no-hitter•
-
Dodgers' Yoshinobu Yamamoto: Strikes out 10 in no-decision•
-
Dodgers' Yoshinobu Yamamoto: Steady in 11th win•