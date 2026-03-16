Dodgers' Yoshinobu Yamamoto: Named Opening Day starter
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Manager Dave Roberts said Monday that Yamamoto will start the Dodgers' March 26 season opener versus the Diamondbacks in Los Angeles, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports.
Yamamoto will receive his second straight Opening Day nod after he dazzled with a 2.49 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 201:59 K:BB during the 2025 regular season and then went on to take home World Series MVP honors in the playoffs. He'll square off with Zac Gallen and the Diamondbacks in 10 days.
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