Yamamoto allowed one run on four hits and one walk while striking out seven batters over 7.2 innings in a no-decision against the Mets on Tuesday.

Yamamoto began his outing by allowing a leadoff homer to Francisco Lindor, but he then retired the next 20 batters who stepped up to the plate against him. The spell was broken with a Bo Bichette double in the seventh inning, and four of the final seven Mets to face Yamamoto reached base, but none scored. Overall, the All-Star hurler got a whopping 23 whiffs while working into the eighth frame for the first time this season. Yamamoto has recorded a quality start in all four of his appearances on the campaign and has yet to give up more than two runs in any outing. He's cruised to a 2.10 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and 21:3 K:BB across his first 25.2 innings in 2026.