Yamamoto (1-1) was charged with a loss Wednesday versus the Phillies, yielding three runs on six hits and one walk over four-plus innings.

Yamamoto cruised through the first three frames, with the only baserunner to reach off the righty doing so on a walk. Things then fell apart in the fourth, with the Phillies tagging Yamamoto with three runs on four hits, including a home run. Yamamoto came back out for the fifth inning but was pulled after yielding back-to-back singles. The three earned runs allowed by Yamamoto matched the total he had given up across his previous four postseason starts.