rafael-devers.jpg

Welcome to 2023.

Yeah, we're a few weeks into it, but with NFL season intruding more and more on the winter lull, it's possible you haven't mentally transitioned to Fantasy Baseball yet, even with our full rankings coming out earlier in the week. Our latest 12-team 5x5 Rotisserie mock, then, might be your first look at how the player pool and our collective approach to it has changed.

If I could sum it up with one observation, it's this: only one starting pitcher (Corbin Burnes) was selected in the first 23 picks. It took until the final pick of Round 2 for the second (Gerrit Cole) to go off the board, with a third (Sandy Alcantara) immediately following. The wait would be even longer if I had my say.

That's because the changing offensive environment, which became most pronounced in 2022 with the increased use of deadened baseballs and humidors, has realigned scarcities such that quality pitchers are now more plentiful than quality hitters -- and certainly more volatile, as has always been true of pitchers.

The hitters scarcities are all the more apparent at particular positions, which should make position scarcity a bigger factor in drafts than it's been in years. It would seem this savvy group of drafters got the memo:

1) Jake Wiener, Prospects1500 (@GatorSosa)
2) Raymond Atherton (@RaymondAtherton)
3) Brant Chesser, Baseball HQ (@BrantChesser)
4) Zach Steinhorn, Creativesports (@zachsteinhorn)
5) Doug Kirchhofer, lucky reader who got to join in
6) Doug Roe, defending Podcast League champ
7) Phil Ponebshek, Patton & Company
8) Kayla Walz, former Podcast League participant
9) Chris Towers, CBS Sports (@CTowersCBS)
10) Scott White, CBS Sports (@CBSScottWhite)
11) Nathan JudahExpress & Star (@NathanJudah)
12) Corey Pieper, The Heater Podcast (@copieps)

For instance, third base may seem plentiful at the top with names like Jose Ramirez, Rafael Devers, Manny Machado, Austin Riley and Bobby Witt (as ordered by my rankings), but all five were gone 18 picks into the draft. My selection of Rafael Devers at 15 kicked off a run of four straight, which is not something that typically happens so early in the draft, when most people are simply looking to get the best player they can. But we all knew that none of that group would make it back to us in Round 3, and in fact, neither did my fallback option, Nolan Arenado, who was picked 27th overall. The next third baseman to go off the board was Alex Bregman a full four rounds later.

If you listen to the Fantasy Baseball Today podcast, you know that my top priority this year is to draft one of Jose Altuve and Marcus Semien, with Ozzie Albies as a failsafe. But that's easier said than done, particular among drafters who recognize how few sure things second base has to offer. Pulling the trigger in Round 2 would be a reach, given the quality of bats still available at other positions, but waiting until Round 4 isn't giving second base the priority I say it deserves. Turns out that in this draft, none of the three in question made it even to 10th pick in Round 3, forcing me to settle for Andres Gimenez as my second baseman in Round 8. It could work out fine if he picks up where he left off last year, but I have doubts.

Then there's the outfield, where the drop-off after 30 players or so is particularly steep. It's an especially big problem in a five-outfielder league like this one, and my failure to address it early tied my hands in Rounds 11 and 12, forcing me to take Hunter Renfroe and Mitch Haniger when I liked the values at first base and pitcher more.

In particular, I would have liked to draft a second reliever there. That's the fourth position where new scarcities are driving up the cost, specifically in a scoring format that puts saves in high demand. The top two closers, Edwin Diaz and Emmanuel Clase, at least lasted until Round 4. In 15-team Rotisserie leagues, they're more like second-rounders. I prefer to grab a reliever from the second tier, meaning some of the last who seem positioned to get every one of their team's saves. It includes names like Raisel Iglesias, Jordan Romano, Ryan Pressly, Kenley Jansen and the one who I actually drafted in Round 7, Felix Bautista.

Round By Round
Round 1
Pos Team Player
1 Jake Wiener A. Judge CF NYY
2 Raymond Atherton J. Ramirez 3B CLE
3 Brant Chesser R. Acuna RF ATL
4 Zach Steinhorn T. Turner SS PHI
5 Doug Kirchhofer J. Rodriguez CF SEA
6 Doug Roe M. Betts RF LAD
7 Phil Ponebshek Y. Alvarez DH HOU
8 Kayla Walz J. Soto RF SD
9 Chris Towers K. Tucker RF HOU
10 Scott White S. Ohtani DH LAA
11 Nathan Judah V. Guerrero 1B TOR
12 Corey Pieper F. Freeman 1B LAD
Round 2
Pos Team Player
13 Corey Pieper C. Burnes SP MIL
14 Nathan Judah F. Tatis SS SD
15 Scott White R. Devers 3B BOS
16 Chris Towers B. Witt SS KC
17 Kayla Walz M. Machado 3B SD
18 Phil Ponebshek A. Riley 3B ATL
19 Doug Roe M. Trout CF LAA
20 Doug Kirchhofer B. Bichette SS TOR
21 Zach Steinhorn M. Harris CF ATL
22 Brant Chesser P. Goldschmidt 1B STL
23 Raymond Atherton P. Alonso 1B NYM
24 Jake Wiener G. Cole SP NYY
Round 3
Pos Team Player
25 Jake Wiener S. Alcantara SP MIA
26 Raymond Atherton K. Schwarber LF PHI
27 Brant Chesser N. Arenado 3B STL
28 Zach Steinhorn J. Altuve 2B HOU
29 Doug Kirchhofer J. Realmuto C PHI
30 Doug Roe M. Semien 2B TEX
31 Phil Ponebshek J. Verlander SP NYM
32 Kayla Walz O. Albies 2B ATL
33 Chris Towers M. Scherzer SP NYM
34 Scott White F. Lindor SS NYM
35 Nathan Judah J. deGrom SP TEX
36 Corey Pieper R. Arozarena LF TB
Round 4
Pos Team Player
37 Corey Pieper C. Seager SS TEX
38 Nathan Judah S. McClanahan SP TB
39 Scott White L. Robert CF CHW
40 Chris Towers E. Diaz RP NYM
41 Kayla Walz B. Woodruff SP MIL
42 Phil Ponebshek C. Mullins CF BAL
43 Doug Roe E. Clase RP CLE
44 Doug Kirchhofer C. Rodon SP NYY
45 Zach Steinhorn M. Olson 1B ATL
46 Brant Chesser A. Nola SP PHI
47 Raymond Atherton D. Varsho RF TOR
48 Jake Wiener J. Hader RP SD
Round 5
Pos Team Player
49 Jake Wiener S. Marte RF NYM
50 Raymond Atherton Z. Wheeler SP PHI
51 Brant Chesser J. Chisholm 2B MIA
52 Zach Steinhorn S. Bieber SP CLE
53 Doug Kirchhofer S. Strider SP ATL
54 Doug Roe A. Manoah SP TOR
55 Phil Ponebshek J. Abreu 1B HOU
56 Kayla Walz D. Williams RP MIL
57 Chris Towers E. Jimenez DH CHW
58 Scott White D. Cease SP CHW
59 Nathan Judah G. Springer CF TOR
60 Corey Pieper J. Urias SP LAD
Round 6
Pos Team Player
61 Corey Pieper A. Garcia RF TEX
62 Nathan Judah S. Perez C KC
63 Scott White M. Fried SP ATL
64 Chris Towers K. Gausman SP TOR
65 Kayla Walz X. Bogaerts SS SD
66 Phil Ponebshek L. Castillo SP SEA
67 Doug Roe W. Smith C LAD
68 Doug Kirchhofer Y. Darvish SP SD
69 Zach Steinhorn A. Bregman 3B HOU
70 Brant Chesser T. Hernandez RF SEA
71 Raymond Atherton J. Romano RP TOR
72 Jake Wiener T. Anderson SS CHW
Round 7
Pos Team Player
73 Jake Wiener A. Rutschman C BAL
74 Raymond Atherton G. Henderson 3B BAL
75 Brant Chesser J. Musgrove SP SD
76 Zach Steinhorn B. Reynolds CF PIT
77 Doug Kirchhofer R. Iglesias RP ATL
78 Doug Roe C. Carroll LF ARI
79 Phil Ponebshek T. Edman 2B STL
80 Kayla Walz B. Buxton CF MIN
81 Chris Towers W. Franco SS TB
82 Scott White F. Bautista RP BAL
83 Nathan Judah D. Swanson SS CHC
84 Corey Pieper R. Pressly RP HOU
Round 8
Pos Team Player
85 Corey Pieper O. Cruz SS PIT
86 Nathan Judah R. Helsley RP STL
87 Scott White A. Gimenez 2B CLE
88 Chris Towers V. Pasquantino 1B KC
89 Kayla Walz A. Rizzo 1B NYY
90 Phil Ponebshek C. Javier SP HOU
91 Doug Roe F. Valdez SP HOU
92 Doug Kirchhofer R. Hoskins 1B PHI
93 Zach Steinhorn R. Ray SP SEA
94 Brant Chesser Z. Gallen SP ARI
95 Raymond Atherton L. Gilbert SP SEA
96 Jake Wiener N. Lowe 1B TEX
Round 9
Pos Team Player
97 Jake Wiener K. Jansen RP BOS
98 Raymond Atherton M. Muncy 3B LAD
99 Brant Chesser J. Pena SS HOU
100 Zach Steinhorn C. Kimbrel RP PHI
101 Doug Kirchhofer W. Contreras C STL
102 Doug Roe C. Correa SS MIN
103 Phil Ponebshek T. O'Neill LF STL
104 Kayla Walz C. Kershaw SP LAD
105 Chris Towers A. Kirk C TOR
106 Scott White W. Adames SS MIL
107 Nathan Judah C. Doval RP SF
108 Corey Pieper C. Yelich LF MIL
Round 10
Pos Team Player
109 Corey Pieper T. Glasnow SP TB
110 Nathan Judah K. Bryant LF COL
111 Scott White T. McKenzie SP CLE
112 Chris Towers J. McCarthy RF ARI
113 Kayla Walz G. Stanton DH NYY
114 Phil Ponebshek W. Contreras C MIL
115 Doug Roe B. Harper DH PHI
116 Doug Kirchhofer S. Kwan LF CLE
117 Zach Steinhorn A. Rosario SS CLE
118 Brant Chesser B. Snell SP SD
119 Raymond Atherton A. Santander RF BAL
120 Jake Wiener S. Suzuki RF CHC
Round 11
Pos Team Player
121 Jake Wiener C. Holmes RP NYY
122 Raymond Atherton L. Lynn SP CHW
123 Brant Chesser T. Ward RF LAA
124 Zach Steinhorn C. Cron 1B COL
125 Doug Kirchhofer K. Marte 2B ARI
126 Doug Roe L. Webb SP SF
127 Phil Ponebshek L. Severino SP NYY
128 Kayla Walz S. Murphy C ATL
129 Chris Towers M. Melendez C KC
130 Scott White H. Renfroe RF LAA
131 Nathan Judah J. Polanco 2B MIN
132 Corey Pieper C. Walker 1B ARI
Round 12
Pos Team Player
133 Corey Pieper D. Bednar RP PIT
134 Nathan Judah T. Gonsolin SP LAD
135 Scott White M. Haniger RF SF
136 Chris Towers N. Castellanos RF PHI
137 Kayla Walz G. Kirby SP SEA
138 Phil Ponebshek J. Luzardo SP MIA
139 Doug Roe N. Cortes SP NYY
140 Doug Kirchhofer K. Wright SP ATL
141 Zach Steinhorn T. Stephenson C CIN
142 Brant Chesser H. Greene SP CIN
143 Raymond Atherton J. Baez SS DET
144 Jake Wiener N. Lodolo SP CIN
Round 13
Pos Team Player
145 Jake Wiener G. Torres 2B NYY
146 Raymond Atherton A. Vaughn RF CHW
147 Brant Chesser S. Barlow RP KC
148 Zach Steinhorn L. Giolito SP CHW
149 Doug Kirchhofer E. Suarez 3B SEA
150 Doug Roe J. Bell 1B CLE
151 Phil Ponebshek D. Bard RP COL
152 Kayla Walz P. Sewald RP SEA
153 Chris Towers B. Lowe 2B TB
154 Scott White A. Diaz RP CIN
155 Nathan Judah F. Peralta SP MIL
156 Corey Pieper M. Chapman 3B TOR
Round 14
Pos Team Player
157 Corey Pieper C. Raleigh C SEA
158 Nathan Judah J. Martinez DH LAD
159 Scott White R. Tellez 1B MIL
160 Chris Towers P. Lopez SP MIA
161 Kayla Walz B. Nimmo CF NYM
162 Phil Ponebshek D. May SP LAD
163 Doug Roe J. Miranda 1B MIN
164 Doug Kirchhofer T. France 1B SEA
165 Zach Steinhorn H. Bader CF NYY
166 Brant Chesser J. Duran RP MIN
167 Raymond Atherton J. Cronenworth 2B SD
168 Jake Wiener J. Ryan SP MIN
Round 15
Pos Team Player
169 Jake Wiener K. Hayes 3B PIT
170 Raymond Atherton R. Mountcastle 1B BAL
171 Brant Chesser V. Grissom 2B ATL
172 Zach Steinhorn K. Senga SP NYM
173 Doug Kirchhofer J. Springs SP TB
174 Doug Roe O. Gonzalez RF CLE
175 Phil Ponebshek W. Myers RF CIN
176 Kayla Walz T. Casas 1B BOS
177 Chris Towers C. Sale SP BOS
178 Scott White C. Morton SP ATL
179 Nathan Judah D. LeMahieu 3B NYY
180 Corey Pieper I. Happ LF CHC
Round 16
Pos Team Player
181 Corey Pieper C. Bassitt SP TOR
182 Nathan Judah J. Meneses 1B WAS
183 Scott White T. d'Arnaud C ATL
184 Chris Towers A. Rendon 3B LAA
185 Kayla Walz A. Mondesi SS KC
186 Phil Ponebshek E. Tovar SS COL
187 Doug Roe L. McCullers SP HOU
188 Doug Kirchhofer C. Bellinger CF CHC
189 Zach Steinhorn J. Leclerc RP TEX
190 Brant Chesser J. Walker 3B STL
191 Raymond Atherton G. Rodriguez SP BAL
192 Jake Wiener J. India 2B CIN
Round 17
Pos Team Player
193 Jake Wiener K. Ruiz C WAS
194 Raymond Atherton K. Graveman RP CHW
195 Brant Chesser J. McNeil 2B NYM
196 Zach Steinhorn M. Conforto RF SF
197 Doug Kirchhofer B. Drury 3B LAA
198 Doug Roe D. Jansen C TOR
199 Phil Ponebshek B. Belt 1B TOR
200 Kayla Walz M. Yoshida LF BOS
201 Chris Towers R. Greene CF DET
202 Scott White P. Fairbanks RP TB
203 Nathan Judah Y. Grandal C CHW
204 Corey Pieper L. Arraez 1B MIN
Round 18
Pos Team Player
205 Corey Pieper M. Kelly SP ARI
206 Nathan Judah J. Pederson LF SF
207 Scott White F. Alvarez C NYM
208 Chris Towers P. Sandoval SP LAA
209 Kayla Walz A. Munoz RP SEA
210 Phil Ponebshek A. Meadows RF DET
211 Doug Roe N. Hoerner SS CHC
212 Doug Kirchhofer A. Lange RP DET
213 Zach Steinhorn J. Montgomery SP STL
214 Brant Chesser L. Nootbaar RF STL
215 Raymond Atherton D. Rasmussen SP TB
216 Jake Wiener W. Merrifield 2B TOR
Round 19
Pos Team Player
217 Jake Wiener B. Singer SP KC
218 Raymond Atherton J. Bart C SF
219 Brant Chesser L. Garcia SP HOU
220 Zach Steinhorn J. Berrios SP TOR
221 Doug Kirchhofer A. Verdugo LF BOS
222 Doug Roe A. Kirilloff LF MIN
223 Phil Ponebshek B. Rodgers 2B COL
224 Kayla Walz J. Flaherty SP STL
225 Chris Towers J. Gray SP TEX
226 Scott White L. Gurriel LF ARI
227 Nathan Judah J. Rojas 3B ARI
228 Corey Pieper E. Phillips RP LAD
Round 20
Pos Team Player
229 Corey Pieper L. O'Hoppe C LAA
230 Nathan Judah D. Floro RP MIA
231 Scott White T. Anderson SP LAA
232 Chris Towers R. Laureano RF OAK
233 Kayla Walz T. Story 2B BOS
234 Phil Ponebshek J. Winker LF MIL
235 Doug Roe T. Mancini DH HOU
236 Doug Kirchhofer C. Blackmon DH COL
237 Zach Steinhorn K. Finnegan RP WAS
238 Brant Chesser G. Lux 2B LAD
239 Raymond Atherton S. Brown LF OAK
240 Jake Wiener A. Bohm 3B PHI
Round 21
Pos Team Player
241 Jake Wiener B. Marsh LF PHI
242 Raymond Atherton R. Suarez SP PHI
243 Brant Chesser N. Fortes C MIA
244 Zach Steinhorn A. Benintendi LF CHW
245 Doug Kirchhofer F. Montas SP NYY
246 Doug Roe M. Perez SP TEX
247 Phil Ponebshek N. Eovaldi SP TEX
248 Kayla Walz D. Jameson SP ARI
249 Chris Towers R. Detmers SP LAA
250 Scott White J. Jung 3B TEX
251 Nathan Judah T. Grisham CF SD
252 Corey Pieper B. De La Cruz CF MIA
Round 22
Pos Team Player
253 Corey Pieper A. Heaney SP TEX
254 Nathan Judah C. Carrasco SP NYM
255 Scott White M. Mikolas SP STL
256 Chris Towers C. Abrams SS WAS
257 Kayla Walz C. Bethancourt C TB
258 Phil Ponebshek Y. Almonte RP LAD
259 Doug Roe A. Ashby SP MIL
260 Doug Kirchhofer K. Wong 2B SEA
261 Zach Steinhorn A. Garcia RF MIA
262 Brant Chesser H. Brown RP HOU
263 Raymond Atherton C. Estevez RP LAA
264 Jake Wiener S. Gray SP MIN
Round 23
Pos Team Player
265 Jake Wiener S. Torkelson 1B DET
266 Raymond Atherton J. Fraley LF CIN
267 Brant Chesser E. Diaz C COL
268 Zach Steinhorn C. Vazquez C MIN
269 Doug Kirchhofer G. Gallegos RP STL
270 Doug Roe T. Rogers SP MIA
271 Phil Ponebshek L. Campusano C SD
272 Kayla Walz J. Urquidy SP HOU
273 Chris Towers E. Cabrera SP MIA
274 Scott White O. Colas CF CHW
275 Nathan Judah M. Stroman SP CHC
276 Corey Pieper E. Ruiz LF OAK
Team by Team
Jake Wiener
Rd Pk Player
1 1 A. Judge CF NYY
2 24 G. Cole SP NYY
3 25 S. Alcantara SP MIA
4 48 J. Hader RP SD
5 49 S. Marte RF NYM
6 72 T. Anderson SS CHW
7 73 A. Rutschman C BAL
8 96 N. Lowe 1B TEX
9 97 K. Jansen RP BOS
10 120 S. Suzuki RF CHC
11 121 C. Holmes RP NYY
12 144 N. Lodolo SP CIN
13 145 G. Torres 2B NYY
14 168 J. Ryan SP MIN
15 169 K. Hayes 3B PIT
16 192 J. India 2B CIN
17 193 K. Ruiz C WAS
18 216 W. Merrifield 2B TOR
19 217 B. Singer SP KC
20 240 A. Bohm 3B PHI
21 241 B. Marsh LF PHI
22 264 S. Gray SP MIN
23 265 S. Torkelson 1B DET
Raymond Atherton
Rd Pk Player
1 2 J. Ramirez 3B CLE
2 23 P. Alonso 1B NYM
3 26 K. Schwarber LF PHI
4 47 D. Varsho RF TOR
5 50 Z. Wheeler SP PHI
6 71 J. Romano RP TOR
7 74 G. Henderson 3B BAL
8 95 L. Gilbert SP SEA
9 98 M. Muncy 3B LAD
10 119 A. Santander RF BAL
11 122 L. Lynn SP CHW
12 143 J. Baez SS DET
13 146 A. Vaughn RF CHW
14 167 J. Cronenworth 2B SD
15 170 R. Mountcastle 1B BAL
16 191 G. Rodriguez SP BAL
17 194 K. Graveman RP CHW
18 215 D. Rasmussen SP TB
19 218 J. Bart C SF
20 239 S. Brown LF OAK
21 242 R. Suarez SP PHI
22 263 C. Estevez RP LAA
23 266 J. Fraley LF CIN
Brant Chesser
Rd Pk Player
1 3 R. Acuna RF ATL
2 22 P. Goldschmidt 1B STL
3 27 N. Arenado 3B STL
4 46 A. Nola SP PHI
5 51 J. Chisholm 2B MIA
6 70 T. Hernandez RF SEA
7 75 J. Musgrove SP SD
8 94 Z. Gallen SP ARI
9 99 J. Pena SS HOU
10 118 B. Snell SP SD
11 123 T. Ward RF LAA
12 142 H. Greene SP CIN
13 147 S. Barlow RP KC
14 166 J. Duran RP MIN
15 171 V. Grissom 2B ATL
16 190 J. Walker 3B STL
17 195 J. McNeil 2B NYM
18 214 L. Nootbaar RF STL
19 219 L. Garcia SP HOU
20 238 G. Lux 2B LAD
21 243 N. Fortes C MIA
22 262 H. Brown RP HOU
23 267 E. Diaz C COL
Zach Steinhorn
Rd Pk Player
1 4 T. Turner SS PHI
2 21 M. Harris CF ATL
3 28 J. Altuve 2B HOU
4 45 M. Olson 1B ATL
5 52 S. Bieber SP CLE
6 69 A. Bregman 3B HOU
7 76 B. Reynolds CF PIT
8 93 R. Ray SP SEA
9 100 C. Kimbrel RP PHI
10 117 A. Rosario SS CLE
11 124 C. Cron 1B COL
12 141 T. Stephenson C CIN
13 148 L. Giolito SP CHW
14 165 H. Bader CF NYY
15 172 K. Senga SP NYM
16 189 J. Leclerc RP TEX
17 196 M. Conforto RF SF
18 213 J. Montgomery SP STL
19 220 J. Berrios SP TOR
20 237 K. Finnegan RP WAS
21 244 A. Benintendi LF CHW
22 261 A. Garcia RF MIA
23 268 C. Vazquez C MIN
Doug Kirchhofer
Rd Pk Player
1 5 J. Rodriguez CF SEA
2 20 B. Bichette SS TOR
3 29 J. Realmuto C PHI
4 44 C. Rodon SP NYY
5 53 S. Strider SP ATL
6 68 Y. Darvish SP SD
7 77 R. Iglesias RP ATL
8 92 R. Hoskins 1B PHI
9 101 W. Contreras C STL
10 116 S. Kwan LF CLE
11 125 K. Marte 2B ARI
12 140 K. Wright SP ATL
13 149 E. Suarez 3B SEA
14 164 T. France 1B SEA
15 173 J. Springs SP TB
16 188 C. Bellinger CF CHC
17 197 B. Drury 3B LAA
18 212 A. Lange RP DET
19 221 A. Verdugo LF BOS
20 236 C. Blackmon DH COL
21 245 F. Montas SP NYY
22 260 K. Wong 2B SEA
23 269 G. Gallegos RP STL
Doug Roe
Rd Pk Player
1 6 M. Betts RF LAD
2 19 M. Trout CF LAA
3 30 M. Semien 2B TEX
4 43 E. Clase RP CLE
5 54 A. Manoah SP TOR
6 67 W. Smith C LAD
7 78 C. Carroll LF ARI
8 91 F. Valdez SP HOU
9 102 C. Correa SS MIN
10 115 B. Harper DH PHI
11 126 L. Webb SP SF
12 139 N. Cortes SP NYY
13 150 J. Bell 1B CLE
14 163 J. Miranda 1B MIN
15 174 O. Gonzalez RF CLE
16 187 L. McCullers SP HOU
17 198 D. Jansen C TOR
18 211 N. Hoerner SS CHC
19 222 A. Kirilloff LF MIN
20 235 T. Mancini DH HOU
21 246 M. Perez SP TEX
22 259 A. Ashby SP MIL
23 270 T. Rogers SP MIA
Phil Ponebshek
Rd Pk Player
1 7 Y. Alvarez DH HOU
2 18 A. Riley 3B ATL
3 31 J. Verlander SP NYM
4 42 C. Mullins CF BAL
5 55 J. Abreu 1B HOU
6 66 L. Castillo SP SEA
7 79 T. Edman 2B STL
8 90 C. Javier SP HOU
9 103 T. O'Neill LF STL
10 114 W. Contreras C MIL
11 127 L. Severino SP NYY
12 138 J. Luzardo SP MIA
13 151 D. Bard RP COL
14 162 D. May SP LAD
15 175 W. Myers RF CIN
16 186 E. Tovar SS COL
17 199 B. Belt 1B TOR
18 210 A. Meadows RF DET
19 223 B. Rodgers 2B COL
20 234 J. Winker LF MIL
21 247 N. Eovaldi SP TEX
22 258 Y. Almonte RP LAD
23 271 L. Campusano C SD
Kayla Walz
Rd Pk Player
1 8 J. Soto RF SD
2 17 M. Machado 3B SD
3 32 O. Albies 2B ATL
4 41 B. Woodruff SP MIL
5 56 D. Williams RP MIL
6 65 X. Bogaerts SS SD
7 80 B. Buxton CF MIN
8 89 A. Rizzo 1B NYY
9 104 C. Kershaw SP LAD
10 113 G. Stanton DH NYY
11 128 S. Murphy C ATL
12 137 G. Kirby SP SEA
13 152 P. Sewald RP SEA
14 161 B. Nimmo CF NYM
15 176 T. Casas 1B BOS
16 185 A. Mondesi SS KC
17 200 M. Yoshida LF BOS
18 209 A. Munoz RP SEA
19 224 J. Flaherty SP STL
20 233 T. Story 2B BOS
21 248 D. Jameson SP ARI
22 257 C. Bethancourt C TB
23 272 J. Urquidy SP HOU
Chris Towers
Rd Pk Player
1 9 K. Tucker RF HOU
2 16 B. Witt SS KC
3 33 M. Scherzer SP NYM
4 40 E. Diaz RP NYM
5 57 E. Jimenez DH CHW
6 64 K. Gausman SP TOR
7 81 W. Franco SS TB
8 88 V. Pasquantino 1B KC
9 105 A. Kirk C TOR
10 112 J. McCarthy RF ARI
11 129 M. Melendez C KC
12 136 N. Castellanos RF PHI
13 153 B. Lowe 2B TB
14 160 P. Lopez SP MIA
15 177 C. Sale SP BOS
16 184 A. Rendon 3B LAA
17 201 R. Greene CF DET
18 208 P. Sandoval SP LAA
19 225 J. Gray SP TEX
20 232 R. Laureano RF OAK
21 249 R. Detmers SP LAA
22 256 C. Abrams SS WAS
23 273 E. Cabrera SP MIA
Scott White
Rd Pk Player
1 10 S. Ohtani DH LAA
2 15 R. Devers 3B BOS
3 34 F. Lindor SS NYM
4 39 L. Robert CF CHW
5 58 D. Cease SP CHW
6 63 M. Fried SP ATL
7 82 F. Bautista RP BAL
8 87 A. Gimenez 2B CLE
9 106 W. Adames SS MIL
10 111 T. McKenzie SP CLE
11 130 H. Renfroe RF LAA
12 135 M. Haniger RF SF
13 154 A. Diaz RP CIN
14 159 R. Tellez 1B MIL
15 178 C. Morton SP ATL
16 183 T. d'Arnaud C ATL
17 202 P. Fairbanks RP TB
18 207 F. Alvarez C NYM
19 226 L. Gurriel LF ARI
20 231 T. Anderson SP LAA
21 250 J. Jung 3B TEX
22 255 M. Mikolas SP STL
23 274 O. Colas CF CHW
Nathan Judah
Rd Pk Player
1 11 V. Guerrero 1B TOR
2 14 F. Tatis SS SD
3 35 J. deGrom SP TEX
4 38 S. McClanahan SP TB
5 59 G. Springer CF TOR
6 62 S. Perez C KC
7 83 D. Swanson SS CHC
8 86 R. Helsley RP STL
9 107 C. Doval RP SF
10 110 K. Bryant LF COL
11 131 J. Polanco 2B MIN
12 134 T. Gonsolin SP LAD
13 155 F. Peralta SP MIL
14 158 J. Martinez DH LAD
15 179 D. LeMahieu 3B NYY
16 182 J. Meneses 1B WAS
17 203 Y. Grandal C CHW
18 206 J. Pederson LF SF
19 227 J. Rojas 3B ARI
20 230 D. Floro RP MIA
21 251 T. Grisham CF SD
22 254 C. Carrasco SP NYM
23 275 M. Stroman SP CHC
Corey Pieper
Rd Pk Player
1 12 F. Freeman 1B LAD
2 13 C. Burnes SP MIL
3 36 R. Arozarena LF TB
4 37 C. Seager SS TEX
5 60 J. Urias SP LAD
6 61 A. Garcia RF TEX
7 84 R. Pressly RP HOU
8 85 O. Cruz SS PIT
9 108 C. Yelich LF MIL
10 109 T. Glasnow SP TB
11 132 C. Walker 1B ARI
12 133 D. Bednar RP PIT
13 156 M. Chapman 3B TOR
14 157 C. Raleigh C SEA
15 180 I. Happ LF CHC
16 181 C. Bassitt SP TOR
17 204 L. Arraez 1B MIN
18 205 M. Kelly SP ARI
19 228 E. Phillips RP LAD
20 229 L. O'Hoppe C LAA
21 252 B. De La Cruz CF MIA
22 253 A. Heaney SP TEX
23 276 E. Ruiz LF OAK