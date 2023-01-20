Welcome to 2023.
Yeah, we're a few weeks into it, but with NFL season intruding more and more on the winter lull, it's possible you haven't mentally transitioned to Fantasy Baseball yet, even with our full rankings coming out earlier in the week. Our latest 12-team 5x5 Rotisserie mock, then, might be your first look at how the player pool and our collective approach to it has changed.
If I could sum it up with one observation, it's this: only one starting pitcher (Corbin Burnes) was selected in the first 23 picks. It took until the final pick of Round 2 for the second (Gerrit Cole) to go off the board, with a third (Sandy Alcantara) immediately following. The wait would be even longer if I had my say.
That's because the changing offensive environment, which became most pronounced in 2022 with the increased use of deadened baseballs and humidors, has realigned scarcities such that quality pitchers are now more plentiful than quality hitters -- and certainly more volatile, as has always been true of pitchers.
The hitters scarcities are all the more apparent at particular positions, which should make position scarcity a bigger factor in drafts than it's been in years. It would seem this savvy group of drafters got the memo:
1) Jake Wiener, Prospects1500 (@GatorSosa)
2) Raymond Atherton (@RaymondAtherton)
3) Brant Chesser, Baseball HQ (@BrantChesser)
4) Zach Steinhorn, Creativesports (@zachsteinhorn)
5) Doug Kirchhofer, lucky reader who got to join in
6) Doug Roe, defending Podcast League champ
7) Phil Ponebshek, Patton & Company
8) Kayla Walz, former Podcast League participant
9) Chris Towers, CBS Sports (@CTowersCBS)
10) Scott White, CBS Sports (@CBSScottWhite)
11) Nathan Judah, Express & Star (@NathanJudah)
12) Corey Pieper, The Heater Podcast (@copieps)
For instance, third base may seem plentiful at the top with names like Jose Ramirez, Rafael Devers, Manny Machado, Austin Riley and Bobby Witt (as ordered by my rankings), but all five were gone 18 picks into the draft. My selection of Rafael Devers at 15 kicked off a run of four straight, which is not something that typically happens so early in the draft, when most people are simply looking to get the best player they can. But we all knew that none of that group would make it back to us in Round 3, and in fact, neither did my fallback option, Nolan Arenado, who was picked 27th overall. The next third baseman to go off the board was Alex Bregman a full four rounds later.
If you listen to the Fantasy Baseball Today podcast, you know that my top priority this year is to draft one of Jose Altuve and Marcus Semien, with Ozzie Albies as a failsafe. But that's easier said than done, particular among drafters who recognize how few sure things second base has to offer. Pulling the trigger in Round 2 would be a reach, given the quality of bats still available at other positions, but waiting until Round 4 isn't giving second base the priority I say it deserves. Turns out that in this draft, none of the three in question made it even to 10th pick in Round 3, forcing me to settle for Andres Gimenez as my second baseman in Round 8. It could work out fine if he picks up where he left off last year, but I have doubts.
Then there's the outfield, where the drop-off after 30 players or so is particularly steep. It's an especially big problem in a five-outfielder league like this one, and my failure to address it early tied my hands in Rounds 11 and 12, forcing me to take Hunter Renfroe and Mitch Haniger when I liked the values at first base and pitcher more.
In particular, I would have liked to draft a second reliever there. That's the fourth position where new scarcities are driving up the cost, specifically in a scoring format that puts saves in high demand. The top two closers, Edwin Diaz and Emmanuel Clase, at least lasted until Round 4. In 15-team Rotisserie leagues, they're more like second-rounders. I prefer to grab a reliever from the second tier, meaning some of the last who seem positioned to get every one of their team's saves. It includes names like Raisel Iglesias, Jordan Romano, Ryan Pressly, Kenley Jansen and the one who I actually drafted in Round 7, Felix Bautista.
|Round 1
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|1
|Jake Wiener
|A. Judge CF NYY
|2
|Raymond Atherton
|J. Ramirez 3B CLE
|3
|Brant Chesser
|R. Acuna RF ATL
|4
|Zach Steinhorn
|T. Turner SS PHI
|5
|Doug Kirchhofer
|J. Rodriguez CF SEA
|6
|Doug Roe
|M. Betts RF LAD
|7
|Phil Ponebshek
|Y. Alvarez DH HOU
|8
|Kayla Walz
|J. Soto RF SD
|9
|Chris Towers
|K. Tucker RF HOU
|10
|Scott White
|S. Ohtani DH LAA
|11
|Nathan Judah
|V. Guerrero 1B TOR
|12
|Corey Pieper
|F. Freeman 1B LAD
|Round 2
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|13
|Corey Pieper
|C. Burnes SP MIL
|14
|Nathan Judah
|F. Tatis SS SD
|15
|Scott White
|R. Devers 3B BOS
|16
|Chris Towers
|B. Witt SS KC
|17
|Kayla Walz
|M. Machado 3B SD
|18
|Phil Ponebshek
|A. Riley 3B ATL
|19
|Doug Roe
|M. Trout CF LAA
|20
|Doug Kirchhofer
|B. Bichette SS TOR
|21
|Zach Steinhorn
|M. Harris CF ATL
|22
|Brant Chesser
|P. Goldschmidt 1B STL
|23
|Raymond Atherton
|P. Alonso 1B NYM
|24
|Jake Wiener
|G. Cole SP NYY
|Round 3
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|25
|Jake Wiener
|S. Alcantara SP MIA
|26
|Raymond Atherton
|K. Schwarber LF PHI
|27
|Brant Chesser
|N. Arenado 3B STL
|28
|Zach Steinhorn
|J. Altuve 2B HOU
|29
|Doug Kirchhofer
|J. Realmuto C PHI
|30
|Doug Roe
|M. Semien 2B TEX
|31
|Phil Ponebshek
|J. Verlander SP NYM
|32
|Kayla Walz
|O. Albies 2B ATL
|33
|Chris Towers
|M. Scherzer SP NYM
|34
|Scott White
|F. Lindor SS NYM
|35
|Nathan Judah
|J. deGrom SP TEX
|36
|Corey Pieper
|R. Arozarena LF TB
|Round 4
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|37
|Corey Pieper
|C. Seager SS TEX
|38
|Nathan Judah
|S. McClanahan SP TB
|39
|Scott White
|L. Robert CF CHW
|40
|Chris Towers
|E. Diaz RP NYM
|41
|Kayla Walz
|B. Woodruff SP MIL
|42
|Phil Ponebshek
|C. Mullins CF BAL
|43
|Doug Roe
|E. Clase RP CLE
|44
|Doug Kirchhofer
|C. Rodon SP NYY
|45
|Zach Steinhorn
|M. Olson 1B ATL
|46
|Brant Chesser
|A. Nola SP PHI
|47
|Raymond Atherton
|D. Varsho RF TOR
|48
|Jake Wiener
|J. Hader RP SD
|Round 5
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|49
|Jake Wiener
|S. Marte RF NYM
|50
|Raymond Atherton
|Z. Wheeler SP PHI
|51
|Brant Chesser
|J. Chisholm 2B MIA
|52
|Zach Steinhorn
|S. Bieber SP CLE
|53
|Doug Kirchhofer
|S. Strider SP ATL
|54
|Doug Roe
|A. Manoah SP TOR
|55
|Phil Ponebshek
|J. Abreu 1B HOU
|56
|Kayla Walz
|D. Williams RP MIL
|57
|Chris Towers
|E. Jimenez DH CHW
|58
|Scott White
|D. Cease SP CHW
|59
|Nathan Judah
|G. Springer CF TOR
|60
|Corey Pieper
|J. Urias SP LAD
|Round 6
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|61
|Corey Pieper
|A. Garcia RF TEX
|62
|Nathan Judah
|S. Perez C KC
|63
|Scott White
|M. Fried SP ATL
|64
|Chris Towers
|K. Gausman SP TOR
|65
|Kayla Walz
|X. Bogaerts SS SD
|66
|Phil Ponebshek
|L. Castillo SP SEA
|67
|Doug Roe
|W. Smith C LAD
|68
|Doug Kirchhofer
|Y. Darvish SP SD
|69
|Zach Steinhorn
|A. Bregman 3B HOU
|70
|Brant Chesser
|T. Hernandez RF SEA
|71
|Raymond Atherton
|J. Romano RP TOR
|72
|Jake Wiener
|T. Anderson SS CHW
|Round 7
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|73
|Jake Wiener
|A. Rutschman C BAL
|74
|Raymond Atherton
|G. Henderson 3B BAL
|75
|Brant Chesser
|J. Musgrove SP SD
|76
|Zach Steinhorn
|B. Reynolds CF PIT
|77
|Doug Kirchhofer
|R. Iglesias RP ATL
|78
|Doug Roe
|C. Carroll LF ARI
|79
|Phil Ponebshek
|T. Edman 2B STL
|80
|Kayla Walz
|B. Buxton CF MIN
|81
|Chris Towers
|W. Franco SS TB
|82
|Scott White
|F. Bautista RP BAL
|83
|Nathan Judah
|D. Swanson SS CHC
|84
|Corey Pieper
|R. Pressly RP HOU
|Round 8
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|85
|Corey Pieper
|O. Cruz SS PIT
|86
|Nathan Judah
|R. Helsley RP STL
|87
|Scott White
|A. Gimenez 2B CLE
|88
|Chris Towers
|V. Pasquantino 1B KC
|89
|Kayla Walz
|A. Rizzo 1B NYY
|90
|Phil Ponebshek
|C. Javier SP HOU
|91
|Doug Roe
|F. Valdez SP HOU
|92
|Doug Kirchhofer
|R. Hoskins 1B PHI
|93
|Zach Steinhorn
|R. Ray SP SEA
|94
|Brant Chesser
|Z. Gallen SP ARI
|95
|Raymond Atherton
|L. Gilbert SP SEA
|96
|Jake Wiener
|N. Lowe 1B TEX
|Round 9
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|97
|Jake Wiener
|K. Jansen RP BOS
|98
|Raymond Atherton
|M. Muncy 3B LAD
|99
|Brant Chesser
|J. Pena SS HOU
|100
|Zach Steinhorn
|C. Kimbrel RP PHI
|101
|Doug Kirchhofer
|W. Contreras C STL
|102
|Doug Roe
|C. Correa SS MIN
|103
|Phil Ponebshek
|T. O'Neill LF STL
|104
|Kayla Walz
|C. Kershaw SP LAD
|105
|Chris Towers
|A. Kirk C TOR
|106
|Scott White
|W. Adames SS MIL
|107
|Nathan Judah
|C. Doval RP SF
|108
|Corey Pieper
|C. Yelich LF MIL
|Round 10
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|109
|Corey Pieper
|T. Glasnow SP TB
|110
|Nathan Judah
|K. Bryant LF COL
|111
|Scott White
|T. McKenzie SP CLE
|112
|Chris Towers
|J. McCarthy RF ARI
|113
|Kayla Walz
|G. Stanton DH NYY
|114
|Phil Ponebshek
|W. Contreras C MIL
|115
|Doug Roe
|B. Harper DH PHI
|116
|Doug Kirchhofer
|S. Kwan LF CLE
|117
|Zach Steinhorn
|A. Rosario SS CLE
|118
|Brant Chesser
|B. Snell SP SD
|119
|Raymond Atherton
|A. Santander RF BAL
|120
|Jake Wiener
|S. Suzuki RF CHC
|Round 11
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|121
|Jake Wiener
|C. Holmes RP NYY
|122
|Raymond Atherton
|L. Lynn SP CHW
|123
|Brant Chesser
|T. Ward RF LAA
|124
|Zach Steinhorn
|C. Cron 1B COL
|125
|Doug Kirchhofer
|K. Marte 2B ARI
|126
|Doug Roe
|L. Webb SP SF
|127
|Phil Ponebshek
|L. Severino SP NYY
|128
|Kayla Walz
|S. Murphy C ATL
|129
|Chris Towers
|M. Melendez C KC
|130
|Scott White
|H. Renfroe RF LAA
|131
|Nathan Judah
|J. Polanco 2B MIN
|132
|Corey Pieper
|C. Walker 1B ARI
|Round 12
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|133
|Corey Pieper
|D. Bednar RP PIT
|134
|Nathan Judah
|T. Gonsolin SP LAD
|135
|Scott White
|M. Haniger RF SF
|136
|Chris Towers
|N. Castellanos RF PHI
|137
|Kayla Walz
|G. Kirby SP SEA
|138
|Phil Ponebshek
|J. Luzardo SP MIA
|139
|Doug Roe
|N. Cortes SP NYY
|140
|Doug Kirchhofer
|K. Wright SP ATL
|141
|Zach Steinhorn
|T. Stephenson C CIN
|142
|Brant Chesser
|H. Greene SP CIN
|143
|Raymond Atherton
|J. Baez SS DET
|144
|Jake Wiener
|N. Lodolo SP CIN
|Round 13
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|145
|Jake Wiener
|G. Torres 2B NYY
|146
|Raymond Atherton
|A. Vaughn RF CHW
|147
|Brant Chesser
|S. Barlow RP KC
|148
|Zach Steinhorn
|L. Giolito SP CHW
|149
|Doug Kirchhofer
|E. Suarez 3B SEA
|150
|Doug Roe
|J. Bell 1B CLE
|151
|Phil Ponebshek
|D. Bard RP COL
|152
|Kayla Walz
|P. Sewald RP SEA
|153
|Chris Towers
|B. Lowe 2B TB
|154
|Scott White
|A. Diaz RP CIN
|155
|Nathan Judah
|F. Peralta SP MIL
|156
|Corey Pieper
|M. Chapman 3B TOR
|Round 14
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|157
|Corey Pieper
|C. Raleigh C SEA
|158
|Nathan Judah
|J. Martinez DH LAD
|159
|Scott White
|R. Tellez 1B MIL
|160
|Chris Towers
|P. Lopez SP MIA
|161
|Kayla Walz
|B. Nimmo CF NYM
|162
|Phil Ponebshek
|D. May SP LAD
|163
|Doug Roe
|J. Miranda 1B MIN
|164
|Doug Kirchhofer
|T. France 1B SEA
|165
|Zach Steinhorn
|H. Bader CF NYY
|166
|Brant Chesser
|J. Duran RP MIN
|167
|Raymond Atherton
|J. Cronenworth 2B SD
|168
|Jake Wiener
|J. Ryan SP MIN
|Round 15
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|169
|Jake Wiener
|K. Hayes 3B PIT
|170
|Raymond Atherton
|R. Mountcastle 1B BAL
|171
|Brant Chesser
|V. Grissom 2B ATL
|172
|Zach Steinhorn
|K. Senga SP NYM
|173
|Doug Kirchhofer
|J. Springs SP TB
|174
|Doug Roe
|O. Gonzalez RF CLE
|175
|Phil Ponebshek
|W. Myers RF CIN
|176
|Kayla Walz
|T. Casas 1B BOS
|177
|Chris Towers
|C. Sale SP BOS
|178
|Scott White
|C. Morton SP ATL
|179
|Nathan Judah
|D. LeMahieu 3B NYY
|180
|Corey Pieper
|I. Happ LF CHC
|Round 16
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|181
|Corey Pieper
|C. Bassitt SP TOR
|182
|Nathan Judah
|J. Meneses 1B WAS
|183
|Scott White
|T. d'Arnaud C ATL
|184
|Chris Towers
|A. Rendon 3B LAA
|185
|Kayla Walz
|A. Mondesi SS KC
|186
|Phil Ponebshek
|E. Tovar SS COL
|187
|Doug Roe
|L. McCullers SP HOU
|188
|Doug Kirchhofer
|C. Bellinger CF CHC
|189
|Zach Steinhorn
|J. Leclerc RP TEX
|190
|Brant Chesser
|J. Walker 3B STL
|191
|Raymond Atherton
|G. Rodriguez SP BAL
|192
|Jake Wiener
|J. India 2B CIN
|Round 17
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|193
|Jake Wiener
|K. Ruiz C WAS
|194
|Raymond Atherton
|K. Graveman RP CHW
|195
|Brant Chesser
|J. McNeil 2B NYM
|196
|Zach Steinhorn
|M. Conforto RF SF
|197
|Doug Kirchhofer
|B. Drury 3B LAA
|198
|Doug Roe
|D. Jansen C TOR
|199
|Phil Ponebshek
|B. Belt 1B TOR
|200
|Kayla Walz
|M. Yoshida LF BOS
|201
|Chris Towers
|R. Greene CF DET
|202
|Scott White
|P. Fairbanks RP TB
|203
|Nathan Judah
|Y. Grandal C CHW
|204
|Corey Pieper
|L. Arraez 1B MIN
|Round 18
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|205
|Corey Pieper
|M. Kelly SP ARI
|206
|Nathan Judah
|J. Pederson LF SF
|207
|Scott White
|F. Alvarez C NYM
|208
|Chris Towers
|P. Sandoval SP LAA
|209
|Kayla Walz
|A. Munoz RP SEA
|210
|Phil Ponebshek
|A. Meadows RF DET
|211
|Doug Roe
|N. Hoerner SS CHC
|212
|Doug Kirchhofer
|A. Lange RP DET
|213
|Zach Steinhorn
|J. Montgomery SP STL
|214
|Brant Chesser
|L. Nootbaar RF STL
|215
|Raymond Atherton
|D. Rasmussen SP TB
|216
|Jake Wiener
|W. Merrifield 2B TOR
|Round 19
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|217
|Jake Wiener
|B. Singer SP KC
|218
|Raymond Atherton
|J. Bart C SF
|219
|Brant Chesser
|L. Garcia SP HOU
|220
|Zach Steinhorn
|J. Berrios SP TOR
|221
|Doug Kirchhofer
|A. Verdugo LF BOS
|222
|Doug Roe
|A. Kirilloff LF MIN
|223
|Phil Ponebshek
|B. Rodgers 2B COL
|224
|Kayla Walz
|J. Flaherty SP STL
|225
|Chris Towers
|J. Gray SP TEX
|226
|Scott White
|L. Gurriel LF ARI
|227
|Nathan Judah
|J. Rojas 3B ARI
|228
|Corey Pieper
|E. Phillips RP LAD
|Round 20
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|229
|Corey Pieper
|L. O'Hoppe C LAA
|230
|Nathan Judah
|D. Floro RP MIA
|231
|Scott White
|T. Anderson SP LAA
|232
|Chris Towers
|R. Laureano RF OAK
|233
|Kayla Walz
|T. Story 2B BOS
|234
|Phil Ponebshek
|J. Winker LF MIL
|235
|Doug Roe
|T. Mancini DH HOU
|236
|Doug Kirchhofer
|C. Blackmon DH COL
|237
|Zach Steinhorn
|K. Finnegan RP WAS
|238
|Brant Chesser
|G. Lux 2B LAD
|239
|Raymond Atherton
|S. Brown LF OAK
|240
|Jake Wiener
|A. Bohm 3B PHI
|Round 21
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|241
|Jake Wiener
|B. Marsh LF PHI
|242
|Raymond Atherton
|R. Suarez SP PHI
|243
|Brant Chesser
|N. Fortes C MIA
|244
|Zach Steinhorn
|A. Benintendi LF CHW
|245
|Doug Kirchhofer
|F. Montas SP NYY
|246
|Doug Roe
|M. Perez SP TEX
|247
|Phil Ponebshek
|N. Eovaldi SP TEX
|248
|Kayla Walz
|D. Jameson SP ARI
|249
|Chris Towers
|R. Detmers SP LAA
|250
|Scott White
|J. Jung 3B TEX
|251
|Nathan Judah
|T. Grisham CF SD
|252
|Corey Pieper
|B. De La Cruz CF MIA
|Round 22
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|253
|Corey Pieper
|A. Heaney SP TEX
|254
|Nathan Judah
|C. Carrasco SP NYM
|255
|Scott White
|M. Mikolas SP STL
|256
|Chris Towers
|C. Abrams SS WAS
|257
|Kayla Walz
|C. Bethancourt C TB
|258
|Phil Ponebshek
|Y. Almonte RP LAD
|259
|Doug Roe
|A. Ashby SP MIL
|260
|Doug Kirchhofer
|K. Wong 2B SEA
|261
|Zach Steinhorn
|A. Garcia RF MIA
|262
|Brant Chesser
|H. Brown RP HOU
|263
|Raymond Atherton
|C. Estevez RP LAA
|264
|Jake Wiener
|S. Gray SP MIN
|Round 23
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|265
|Jake Wiener
|S. Torkelson 1B DET
|266
|Raymond Atherton
|J. Fraley LF CIN
|267
|Brant Chesser
|E. Diaz C COL
|268
|Zach Steinhorn
|C. Vazquez C MIN
|269
|Doug Kirchhofer
|G. Gallegos RP STL
|270
|Doug Roe
|T. Rogers SP MIA
|271
|Phil Ponebshek
|L. Campusano C SD
|272
|Kayla Walz
|J. Urquidy SP HOU
|273
|Chris Towers
|E. Cabrera SP MIA
|274
|Scott White
|O. Colas CF CHW
|275
|Nathan Judah
|M. Stroman SP CHC
|276
|Corey Pieper
|E. Ruiz LF OAK
