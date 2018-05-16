Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: More pitchers to add after Jaime Barria and Jordan Lyles dazzle

Have Jaime Barria and Jordan Lyles joined the mixed league discussion? Which pitchers should you drop for them?

Another day, another pitcher emerges from the waiver wire. Jordan Lyles and Jaime Barria dazzled Tuesday and made the case for Fantasy relevance. And if you want to go back to Monday, Cardinals pitching prospect Alex Reyes struck out 12 batters in a minor league start.

We're reacting to all of this and we're discussing which closers are likely to lose their jobs on this episode of the Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast.

Also on today's show:

  • A new name to know in the Braves bullpen
  • Grade the Trade!
  • Is it time to drop Reynaldo Lopez?
  • Hitters who have surprised us
  • What's going on with a couple of slumping shortstops?
