Fantasy Baseball: Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 1 include Scott Kingery and Kole Calhoun

Sleeper pitchers for Week 1 | Fantasy Baseball Today crew's bold 2018 predictions

Here we are. A new season. A new world of possibilities.

And yet the same prevailing truth: In Fantasy Baseball, you start your best players.

No need to get cute with matchups or hot and cold streaks (unless they last so long as to reshape a player's value, of course). If a player is the best you have, you want him contributing for you. There's too much randomness within the daily outcomes of a 162-game season for you to try to predict when the biggest splashes will come.

But sometimes it's not always clear who's the best. And sometimes you have a hole to fill, like with the Greg Bird injury this week. In those cases, it's nice to know who's the hot hand, who the matchups favor, etc.

And that's why, for each week of the 2018 season, I'll be selecting the 10 most promising hitters owned in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports league.

Keep in mind that this first week assumes a four-day scoring period (March 29-April 1), which is the default setting for CBS Sports. (The typical scoring period will last seven days, of course, but MLB had to go and start this season on a Thursday.)

1 Yasmani Grandal joined the fly-ball revolution this offseason, working to alter his launch angle, and then blasted five home runs in spring training. His starting role isn't in jeopardy with Austin Barnes slow to come around from an elbow injury, and he'll have four days to feast on the Giants' decimated rotation. 2 True, Scott Kingery doesn't have a position all to himself, and so we don't know how much he'll play. But the Phillies signed him to a long-term deal -- almost unheard of for a player who has yet to debut -- so they could get him on the roster right away and not have to play the service time game. It wasn't so he could waste away on the bench, not after hitting .411 (23 for 56) with five homers and four steals this spring. 3 The Angels are one of just 12 teams playing a full four games in the 12-day scoring period, and they're facing an Athletics rotation stacked with No. 4 starters. Calhoun hit .347 (17 for 49) this spring and will have Mike Trout and Justin Upton hitting in front of him. 4 An interesting little hitter who feels like a misfit in today's offensive environment, Jeimer Candelario had 11 walks to seven strikeouts this spring, reaching base at a .394 clip despite an ordinary batting average. It's similar to what he did down the stretch last season and plenty valuable in Head-to-Head points leagues even if the home run power is suspect. 5 The Indians will be facing James Paxton in one of their three games this week, but it's not enough for me to steer me away from Jason Kipnis if I need an extra bat. His six spring homers all came prior to March 7, but he showed good plate discipline throughout and is a strong bounce-back candidate after his 2017 was ruined by a hamstring injury. 6 Andrelton Simmons ' little power spike from a year ago will need to continue for him to be a fixture in Fantasy lineups, but he makes a lot of contact regardless, which means you can count on for the smaller contributions. And those can add up when there's a playing-time advantage, like with the Angels playing four games in Oakland this week. 7 One of last season's biggest underachievers, Stephen Piscotty has some bounce-back buzz after hitting .304 (14 for 46) with two homers and an .882 OPS this spring. He's far from must-start right now, but he'll be playing four games at a time when most hitters have only three. 8 A sneaky contributor down the stretch last season, Jose Pirela appears to have solidified a starting job by hitting .385 (20 for 52) with two homers and a 1.055 OPS this spring. The Padres have several places they can slot him, and his matchups against the Brewers ' top three are better most hitters have this week. 9 The Royals face nothing but righties in their three games this week, and James Shields and Reynaldo Lopez especially are inviting targets for someone like Lucas Duda , who hit .387 (12 for 31) with two homers and more walks (six) than strikeouts (four) this spring. 10 Maikel Franco's final spring line isn't impressive, but he caught fire at the end of Grapefruit League play, batting .321 (9 for 28) with five home runs over his final eight games, and will look to keep it going against the Braves' top three of Julio Teheran, Mike Foltynewicz and Brandon McCarthy.



Best hitter matchups for Week 1

1. Cubs @MIA4

2. Dodgers SF4

3. Astros @TEX4

4. Angels @OAK4

5. Brewers @SD3

Worst hitter matchups for Week 1

1. Mariners CLE3

2. Reds WAS3

3. Cardinals @NYM3

4. Rangers HOU4

5. Rockies @ARI3