Fantasy Baseball: Top waiver-wire picks for Week 4 include Jesse Winker, Daniel Vogelbach

For more Fantasy baseball insights, and to keep up with all the latest news, roster trends and more throughout the season, subscribe to Fantasy Baseball Today now on iTunes, Stitcher or Spotify. You can find us on YouTube now, with full episodes and clips available every Monday through Friday.

All week long, we recap the action from around the baseball world each day. During those recaps, we provide winners and losers from the previous day's action, and more importantly, our top waiver-wire picks. These are based on standout performances, injury news, and anything else that might cause a player's value to rise to the point where you need to take note.

Heading into the weekend, we'll recap our top picks, to give you some idea of who to add before your weekly waiver wire run.

Here are this week's top options, compiled by Heath Cummings, Scott White, and I: