If you've been playing Fantasy Baseball for long enough, you've surely come across these eight letters: TNSTAAPP.

"There's No Such Thing As A Pitching Prospect."

The term, seemingly coined by Baseball Prospectus back in the 90s, refers to the massive attrition rate of young pitchers, largely due to injuries, that makes projecting them incredibly difficult. However, it actually works in the opposite direction: Pitchers have a tendency to take off unexpectedly thanks to the addition of new pitches, newfound velocity, or some other combination of ingredients in the gumbo that makes a pitcher effective at the major-league level.

These days, it feels like you could just lop off that last P, and just go with "There's No Such Thing As A Pitcher," given how hard the position has been to predict in 2023. And the best example of both principles might be White Sox hurley Michael Kopech.

We're about a decade removed from Kopech whipping in 105-mph fastballs, a trick that vaulted him up the prospect rankings. But it was never an easy path for Kopech, who was suspended for testing positive for a banned substance in 2015, suffered a broken hand in an altercation with a teammate in 2016, was traded to the White Sox before 2017, made his major-league debut later in 2018, and promptly required Tommy John surgery after just four starts. He missed all of the 2019 season recovering from that, then sat out 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but was still ranked as a top-50 prospect by MLB Pipeline heading into the 2021 season – seven full years after he was drafted.

Kopech looked good as a reliever in 2021, and then kind of mediocre as a starter in 2022 – he opened the season with a 1.29 ERA through the end of May, but struggled to the tune of a 4.77 ERA with an even uglier 5.48 FIP over his final 17 starts before ultimately requiring offseason knee surgery. He struggled to open the 2023 season, and as of May 12, he had a 25-start stretch during which he posted a 5.13 ERA, a 20.3% strikeout rate, and a 12.6% walk rate. He'd been awful, and I was ready to drop him in all formats.

And now, just two starts later, I'm viewing him as a must-add player in all formats:

But I'm also viewing him as a sell-high candidate for the purpose of trades. Do I contradict myself? Very well then I contradict myself, (I am large, I contain multitudes.)

The thing is, "Is this player worth picking up in all formats?" is a very different question than, "Will this player be good for the rest of the season?" In fact, usually, those two questions have very opposite answers. Any player who is widely available in most leagues was widely available because most people did not think they had very much value. In Kopech's case, that was for a very good reason: He was abysmal for most of the previous year, and, as you might be aware, a year is a lot bigger sample size than two starts. Our baseline assumption should be that Kopech won't be particularly useful moving forward.

Now, that's not to say there's nothing to like about what Kopech has done. He has 19 strikeouts over 15 shutout innings over the past two starts, with just one walk and three hits allowed. And he's made tangible changes to his approach, lowering his arm slot 3-4 inches while increasing his fastball velocity, allowing the pitch to play up even more – he has a whopping 27 swinging strikes with his fastball over those two starts.

Kopech has also tightened up the movement profile on his slider, chopping a few inches of break on both the vertical and horizontal axes while adding velocity to the pitch. That hasn't quite had as dramatic of an impact on his results, as he garnered just two whiffs with the pitch in Wednesday's start – though he was able to steal four called strikes with it, and it's possible those changes were made to improve his command of the pitch, which might be a tradeoff worth making.

Add it all up, and Kopech still kind of looks like a one-pitch pitcher, having thrown his fastball 69% of the time across these two starts. It's a very good fastball, and the tweaks he has made might be making it play up even more, as Lance Brozdowski notes here:

There are legitimate reasons to be excited about Kopech for the first time in a long time, and I've moved him way up in my rankings – he was around 100 overall among starting pitchers when I did my update last week, and he's inside of the top-70 now … which, still isn't very high. It puts him in the range of other intriguing-but-presently-limited pitchers like Edward Cabrera, Logan Allen, and Jack Flaherty, which feels about right.

All of those guys should be rostered in all leagues, but I'm not quite ready to say any of them are definitely going to be contributors moving forward. So, when it comes to their trade value, it is necessarily limited.

Kopech's past two starts have been incredible, the kind of stuff we've been wanting to see from him ever since he burst on the scene nearly a decade ago. Progress is rarely linear, and this might just be the start of a very delayed breakout.

Or it might just be two good starts against two teams in the Royals and Guardians who rank 30th and 29th in wRC+ against right-handed pitchers.

