Fantasy Baseball Week 12 Preview: Top 10 sleeper pitchers include Shane Baz, Gage Jump

Andrew Abbott SP CIN Cincinnati • #41 • Age: 27 Matchups at SD, vs. ARI Rostered 78% Andrew Abbott has seemingly gotten back on track with a 2.25 ERA in his past seven starts, though his 4.67 FIP during that same stretch reveals how underwhelming his walks and strikeouts have been. Still, he's facing the league's worst offense (Padres) in a two-start week, so you can't expect to do much better off the waiver wire.

Shane Baz SP BAL Baltimore • #34 • Age: 26 Matchup vs. SD Rostered 75% Shane Baz has changed his pitch mix against right-handers recently and gotten better results, sporting a 1.75 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 8.4 K/9 in his past four starts. He did give up a handful of unearned runs in his weekend start at the Blue Jays, but he's still an obvious choice to stream against the Padres' 30th-ranked offense.

Gage Jump SP ATH Athletics • #79 • Age: 23 Matchup vs. COL Rostered 40% Gage Jump has demonstrated pristine control across three major league starts, the last two of which have been gems. I've seen enough to recommend him against the Rockies, who remain a favorable matchup on the road.

Seth Lugo SP KC Kansas City • #67 • Age: 36 Matchup vs. TEX Rostered 76% Seth Lugo obviously isn't the pitcher he was two years ago, but he's been a quality start machine with eight already this year. He makes for a prime play whenever he has a favorable matchup, which the Rangers have been this year, though I should note that they've recently gotten Wyatt Langford and Corey Seager back.

Dustin May SP STL St. Louis • #3 • Age: 28 Matchups at NYM, at MIN Rostered 49% Speaking of quality start machines, Dustin May has seven in his 12 turns this season. He also has a 3.19 ERA in his past 10 outings, and while there's not much to recommend him beyond that, it's enough when he's in line for two starts with a weak two-start slate.

Tanner Bibee SP CLE Cleveland • #28 • Age: 27 Matchup vs. DET Rostered 75% Yet another pitcher whose lack of upside doesn't prevent him from churning out quality starts at a high rate, Tanner Bibee will be facing a Tigers lineup in Week 12 that contributed to his best start of the year back on May 20, when he allowed one run in eight innings.

Troy Melton SP DET Detroit • #52 • Age: 25 Matchups vs. MIN, at CLE Rostered 48% The enthusiasm for Troy Melton in some circles seems a little overblown given that his swing-and-miss ability in the majors has been nowhere near what it was in the minors, but in three starts this year, two being seven innings or more, he has a 1.74 ERA. He lines up for two turns this week, and the matchups are halfway decent.

Grant Holmes SP ATL Atlanta • #66 • Age: 30 Matchups at CHW, at NYM Rostered 58% Grant Holmes has had efficiency issues that have elevated his WHIP and kept his outings on the shorter side, but he gets two chances at a win this week, including one against a Mets lineup that ranks in the bottom third of the league.

Foster Griffin SP WAS Washington • #22 • Age: 30 Matchup at SF Rostered 76% Foster Griffin has come back down to earth a bit in recent turns, but his overall ratios are still solid. He has an obvious vulnerability to the long ball, but that's less of an issue against the Giants, particularly in San Francisco.