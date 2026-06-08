Fantasy Baseball Week 12 Preview: Top 10 sleeper pitchers include Shane Baz, Gage Jump

Streaming pitchers isn't for the faint of heart, but if you find yourself without enough reliable options in a given scoring period, it may be what you need to stay afloat. Scott White has 10 recommendations for the upcoming scoring period, all rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues. Generally, only the top two or three are full-throated endorsements, while the rest are more about making the best of a bad situation.
All information is up to date as of late Sunday.
Sleeper pitchers for Week 12 (June 8-14)
CIN Cincinnati • #41 • Age: 27
Andrew Abbott has seemingly gotten back on track with a 2.25 ERA in his past seven starts, though his 4.67 FIP during that same stretch reveals how underwhelming his walks and strikeouts have been. Still, he's facing the league's worst offense (Padres) in a two-start week, so you can't expect to do much better off the waiver wire.
Shane Baz SP
BAL Baltimore • #34 • Age: 26
Shane Baz has changed his pitch mix against right-handers recently and gotten better results, sporting a 1.75 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 8.4 K/9 in his past four starts. He did give up a handful of unearned runs in his weekend start at the Blue Jays, but he's still an obvious choice to stream against the Padres' 30th-ranked offense.
Gage Jump SP
ATH Athletics • #79 • Age: 23
Gage Jump has demonstrated pristine control across three major league starts, the last two of which have been gems. I've seen enough to recommend him against the Rockies, who remain a favorable matchup on the road.
Seth Lugo SP
KC Kansas City • #67 • Age: 36
Seth Lugo obviously isn't the pitcher he was two years ago, but he's been a quality start machine with eight already this year. He makes for a prime play whenever he has a favorable matchup, which the Rangers have been this year, though I should note that they've recently gotten Wyatt Langford and Corey Seager back.
Dustin May SP
STL St. Louis • #3 • Age: 28
Speaking of quality start machines, Dustin May has seven in his 12 turns this season. He also has a 3.19 ERA in his past 10 outings, and while there's not much to recommend him beyond that, it's enough when he's in line for two starts with a weak two-start slate.
Tanner Bibee SP
CLE Cleveland • #28 • Age: 27
Yet another pitcher whose lack of upside doesn't prevent him from churning out quality starts at a high rate, Tanner Bibee will be facing a Tigers lineup in Week 12 that contributed to his best start of the year back on May 20, when he allowed one run in eight innings.
Troy Melton SP
DET Detroit • #52 • Age: 25
The enthusiasm for Troy Melton in some circles seems a little overblown given that his swing-and-miss ability in the majors has been nowhere near what it was in the minors, but in three starts this year, two being seven innings or more, he has a 1.74 ERA. He lines up for two turns this week, and the matchups are halfway decent.
Grant Holmes SP
ATL Atlanta • #66 • Age: 30
Grant Holmes has had efficiency issues that have elevated his WHIP and kept his outings on the shorter side, but he gets two chances at a win this week, including one against a Mets lineup that ranks in the bottom third of the league.
WAS Washington • #22 • Age: 30
Foster Griffin has come back down to earth a bit in recent turns, but his overall ratios are still solid. He has an obvious vulnerability to the long ball, but that's less of an issue against the Giants, particularly in San Francisco.
SD San Diego • #10 • Age: 31
I'll be honest: I see no way Walker Buehler sustains anywhere close to the 3.29 ERA he has in his past five starts. But he's a hot hand that lines up for two favorable matchups, which is sometimes the best you can do off the waiver wire if you're insistent on playing it.