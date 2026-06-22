Fantasy Baseball Week 14 Preview: Top 10 sleeper pitchers include Eduardo Rodriguez, Sean Burke

Roki Sasaki SP LAD L.A. Dodgers • #11 • Age: 24 Matchup at SD Rostered 80% Roki Sasaki's offspeed stuff wasn't working a couple turns ago at the White Sox, but he bounced back against the Orioles over the weekend. He's put together a 3.67 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 10.2 K/9 in his past six starts and is scheduled to face a miserable Padres lineup in Week 14.

Gage Jump SP ATH Athletics • #61 • Age: 23 Matchup at SF Rostered 61% Gage Jump has been a strike-throwing machine since being called up and just threw seven one-hit innings in his latest start. The Giants lineup has been gaining steam but still ranks in the bottom third in runs scored.

Eduardo Rodriguez SP ARI Arizona • #57 • Age: 33 Matchups at STL, at TB Rostered 79% Eduardo Rodriguez somehow has a 2.45 ERA on the year, which isn't backed up by the data or even just his strikeout and walk numbers, but those of us who doubt continue to miss out on gems. A week with two middling matchups seems like the perfect time to throw caution to the wind and pray that Rodriguez's good fortune continues for just a little bit longer.

Sean Burke SP CHW Chi. White Sox • #59 • Age: 26 Matchup vs. CLE Rostered 33% After walking five in consecutive appearances, Sean Burke resolved to attack the zone more in his latest outing Thursday, which also led to him gaining a couple miles per hour on his fastball while collecting eight strikeouts on 20 whiffs. His next opponent, the Guardians, rank fourth from the bottom in runs scored, and now they're without Jose Ramirez.

Shane Baz SP BAL Baltimore • #34 • Age: 27 Matchup at LAA Rostered 73% Shane Baz has found success recently by de-emphasizing his sinker and boasts a 2.39 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 8.1 K/9 in his past six starts. He faces not only the majors' most strikeout-prone lineup in Week 14 but also one that's now without its best hitter in Mike Trout.

Andre Pallante SP STL St. Louis • #53 • Age: 27 Matchups vs. ARI, vs. MIA Rostered 45% Andre Pallante just came through with a quality start against the Padres and has four in his past six turns. He generally limits damage well with the league's third-best ground ball rate, so while his upside is modest, he's a pitcher who points league participants should gravitate toward when he's in line for two starts.

Anthony Kay SP CHW Chi. White Sox • #18 • Age: 31 Matchups vs. CLE, vs. KC Rostered 29% Anthony Kay's ERA has begun to climb finally and still has a ways to go, judging by his 5.61 xERA, but the temptation of two excellent matchups this week is hard to resist, at least in points leagues where the threshold for success is lower. The Guardians might be the most favorable matchup of all with Jose Ramirez on the IL, and the Royals lineup has struggled all year.

Griffin Jax RP TB Tampa Bay • #22 • Age: 31 Matchup vs. KC Rostered 33% Griffin Jax still has yet to go more than five innings in a start, which severely limits his utility for Fantasy, but he has a 2.90 ERA in his past seven turns. He's an advisable play against the Royals after another strong outing against the top-ranked Nationals offense this weekend.

Peter Lambert SP HOU Houston • #38 • Age: 29 Matchup at TOR Rostered 54% Peter Lambert has delivered back-to-back strong outings to lower his ERA to 3.23. He at one point looked like he was in line for two starts in Week 14, but with the Astros opting for a six-man rotation for the time being, he'll likely just be facing the Blue Jays. Good thing they rank 24th in runs scored.