Austin Hays DH CIN Cincinnati • #12 • Age: 29 Matchups MIA4, COL3 Rostered 51% While his progress has been stalled by a trio of IL stints, Austin Hays' 3.38 Head-to-Head points per game are the 12th-most among outfielders -- and that's not even his best format. With the Reds having the most favorable hitter matchups this week, it's time to buy in ... and hard.

Addison Barger 3B TOR Toronto • #47 • Age: 25 Matchups @CHW3, @ATH3 Rostered 59% After a couple weeks in the doldrums, Addison Barger is once again living up to the bright red bars on his Baseball Savant page, going 6 for 9 with two doubles and two home runs to begin the month of July. He'll get the benefit of the third-best hitter matchups this week, squaring off against the White Sox and Athletics pitching staffs, with the last three games coming at a Sacramento venue that's tied with Coors Field for the most hitter-friendly this year.

Kyle Stowers LF MIA Miami • #28 • Age: 27 Matchups @CIN4, @BAL3 Rostered 68% After a quiet June, Kyle Stowers is showing that he wasn't just some early-season fluke, batting .371 (13 for 35) with five homers in his past six games. The Marlins are scheduled to face three lefties in their seven games this week, but now that Stowers is rolling again, he's likely to face one or two of them. And the matchups are the second-best in baseball.

Joshua Lowe RF TB Tampa Bay • #15 • Age: 27 Matchups @DET3, @BOS4 Rostered 73% It took a while for him to get going because of a strained oblique that cost him the first quarter of the season, but this year's Joshua Lowe may be the best we've ever seen. His strikeout and pull air rates are both career bests, and his expected stats are at least on par with his big 2023 season. The Rays' matchups this week are nothing special, but they're one of just 10 teams scheduled to play seven games.

Otto Lopez SS MIA Miami • #6 • Age: 26 Matchups @CIN4, @BAL3 Rostered 55% Otto Lopez is batting .296 (29 for 98) with four homers and four steals over his past 25 games, placing him among the top five at both second base and shortstop during that time. The Marlins' matchups this week should only further his cause, featuring such pitchers as Brady Singer, Nick Martinez, Dean Kremer, Trevor Rogers, and Brandon Young.

Spencer Steer 1B CIN Cincinnati • #7 • Age: 27 Matchups MIA4, COL3 Rostered 77% Rarely do I feature players here who are currently contending with injury, but X-rays came back negative on Spencer Steer's hand Wednesday, and he was already lobbying to get back in the Reds lineup. With the weekend still to go, I think he's a safe bet to be available for Week 16 and continue a recent surge that's seen him hit .408 (20 for 49) with five home runs in his past 13 games.

Matt McLain 2B CIN Cincinnati • #9 • Age: 25 Matchups MIA4, COL3 Rostered 76% Matt McLain has also been hot lately, batting .302 (26 for 86) with three homers in his past 24 games, which is good timing with the Reds having the most favorable hitter matchups this week. All seven of their games are at home, too, where McLain's career OPS is 175 points higher than on the road.

Xavier Edwards SS MIA Miami • #9 • Age: 25 Matchups @CIN4, @BAL3 Rostered 70% While we're still waiting for the steals to pick up for Xavier Edwards, he has hit more to his capabilities since the start of June, batting .327 (34 for 104) in his past 26 games. No reason to think he'll slow down with the Marlins having the second-best hitter matchups this week.

Luis Garcia 2B WAS Washington • #2 • Age: 25 Matchups @STL3, @MIL3 Rostered 78% While the Nationals aren't among the teams with the five best hitter matchups, they would place sixth on that list if I bothered to extend it that far, going against pitchers like Andre Pallante, Miles Mikolas, Quinn Priester, and a broken-down Brandon Woodruff. Notice those are all right-handers? That's all the Nationals are scheduled to face this week, which means Luis Garcia should stick in the lineup.