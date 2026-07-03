Fantasy Baseball Week 16 Preview: Top 10 sleeper pitchers feature Ian Seymour, Troy Melton

Joey Cantillo SP CLE Cleveland • #54 • Age: 26 Matchups at MIN, at MIA Rostered 69% Joey Cantillo has sustained his new curveball-heavy approach (with additional velocity) for three starts in a row now. Walks can sometimes get the better of him, as happened last time out, but with two starts upcoming, you take the chance on a monster week.

Ian Seymour RP TB Tampa Bay • #61 • Age: 27 Matchups vs. NYY, vs. SEA Rostered 30% Ian Seymour thinks he's better suited to start, and the results over his past two turns support that thinking as he's allowed a combined three hits while striking out 15 in 12 2/3 innings. The Yankees offense has struggled lately, and the Mariners have ranked in the bottom third virtually all year.

Landen Roupp SP SF San Francisco • #65 • Age: 27 Matchups vs. TOR, vs. COL Rostered 72% Landen Roupp misfired badly last time out, mostly because of an uncharacteristic six walks, but his underlying data set remains strong, as demonstrated best by his 3.21 FIP. He has a pair of terrific matchups this week.

J.T. Ginn SP ATH Athletics • #35 • Age: 27 Matchup at DET Rostered 70% J.T. Ginn wasn't as dominant in June as he was in May, but he remains a good ground ball pitcher with a 2.48 ERA over his past 11 starts. He just kept the Dodgers in check last time out and will be facing a Tigers lineup that ranks 20th in runs scored.

Troy Melton SP DET Detroit • #52 • Age: 25 Matchup vs. ATH Rostered 64% Troy Melton has been effective all along, pitching to a 2.05 ERA across seven starts, but his swing-and-miss has picked up in his last two, more closely resembling what it was in the minors. He should be able to handle the Athletics.

Griffin Jax SP TB Tampa Bay • #22 • Age: 31 Matchup vs. SEA Rostered 67% Griffin Jax tends to work only five innings at a time, but he has a 2.79 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 8.8 K/9 in his past nine starts. After coming through in back-to-back outings against the Royals, he'll be facing a Mariners lineup that ranks 23rd in runs scored.

Shane Baz SP BAL Baltimore • #34 • Age: 27 Matchups vs. CHC, vs. KC Rostered 72% Shane Baz has found success recently while minimizing the use of his sinker, putting together a 3.08 ERA in his past eight starts. The Cubs matchup is scary, but hopefully the Royals one will make up for it.

Connor Prielipp SP MIN Minnesota • #61 • Age: 25 Matchups vs. CLE, vs. LAA Rostered 20% Connor Prielipp turned in the best start of his career last time out, striking out 10, and then skipped his next turn. He'll be plenty rested going into this two-start week against the fifth-worst offense and the most strikeout-prone.

Michael McGreevy SP STL St. Louis • #36 • Age: 25 Matchups vs. MIL, vs. ATL Rostered 60% Michael McGreevy has little strikeout upside, which generally makes him not worth the risk in categories leagues, but he does have five quality starts in his past six turns. That makes him a tempting choice for points leagues in a two-start week, even with iffy matchups, given that quality starts count for something in that format.