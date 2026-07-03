Fantasy Baseball Week 16 Preview: Top 10 sleeper pitchers feature Ian Seymour, Troy Melton

Streaming pitchers isn't for the faint of heart, but if you find yourself without enough reliable options in a given scoring period, it may be what you need to stay afloat. Scott White has 10 recommendations for the upcoming scoring period, all rostered in no more than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues. Generally, only the top two or three are full-throated endorsements, while the rest are more about making the best of a bad situation.
Be sure to check back Sunday for the latest updates.
Sleeper pitchers for Week 16 (July 6-12)
CLE Cleveland • #54 • Age: 26
Joey Cantillo has sustained his new curveball-heavy approach (with additional velocity) for three starts in a row now. Walks can sometimes get the better of him, as happened last time out, but with two starts upcoming, you take the chance on a monster week.
Ian Seymour RP
TB Tampa Bay • #61 • Age: 27
Ian Seymour thinks he's better suited to start, and the results over his past two turns support that thinking as he's allowed a combined three hits while striking out 15 in 12 2/3 innings. The Yankees offense has struggled lately, and the Mariners have ranked in the bottom third virtually all year.
Landen Roupp SP
SF San Francisco • #65 • Age: 27
Landen Roupp misfired badly last time out, mostly because of an uncharacteristic six walks, but his underlying data set remains strong, as demonstrated best by his 3.21 FIP. He has a pair of terrific matchups this week.
J.T. Ginn SP
ATH Athletics • #35 • Age: 27
J.T. Ginn wasn't as dominant in June as he was in May, but he remains a good ground ball pitcher with a 2.48 ERA over his past 11 starts. He just kept the Dodgers in check last time out and will be facing a Tigers lineup that ranks 20th in runs scored.
Troy Melton SP
DET Detroit • #52 • Age: 25
Troy Melton has been effective all along, pitching to a 2.05 ERA across seven starts, but his swing-and-miss has picked up in his last two, more closely resembling what it was in the minors. He should be able to handle the Athletics.
Griffin Jax SP
TB Tampa Bay • #22 • Age: 31
Griffin Jax tends to work only five innings at a time, but he has a 2.79 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 8.8 K/9 in his past nine starts. After coming through in back-to-back outings against the Royals, he'll be facing a Mariners lineup that ranks 23rd in runs scored.
Shane Baz SP
BAL Baltimore • #34 • Age: 27
Shane Baz has found success recently while minimizing the use of his sinker, putting together a 3.08 ERA in his past eight starts. The Cubs matchup is scary, but hopefully the Royals one will make up for it.
MIN Minnesota • #61 • Age: 25
Connor Prielipp turned in the best start of his career last time out, striking out 10, and then skipped his next turn. He'll be plenty rested going into this two-start week against the fifth-worst offense and the most strikeout-prone.
STL St. Louis • #36 • Age: 25
Michael McGreevy has little strikeout upside, which generally makes him not worth the risk in categories leagues, but he does have five quality starts in his past six turns. That makes him a tempting choice for points leagues in a two-start week, even with iffy matchups, given that quality starts count for something in that format.
Shane Drohan RP
MIL Milwaukee • #55 • Age: 27
Shane Drohan has some strong upside indicators, such as a fastball with a 32 percent whiff rate, but he has yet to realize that upside for a number of reasons, not the least of which is a quick hook. He did pitch beyond five innings last time out, albeit with a low pitch count, which makes him a gutsy play with two starts this week.