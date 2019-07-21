Fantasy Baseball Week 18 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters include Danny Santana, Hunter Pence

Before I get into the players you might consider starting in Week 18 (July 22-28), let me first address one you probably shouldn't: Yordan Alvarez.

The Astros are one of four AL teams — the Orioles, Royals and Angels being the others — who will play a series in an NL park, which means no DH spot. Alvarez is banged up and didn't start either game during the Astos' trip to Colorado earlier this month. Chances are he's coming off the bench for the three games at St. Louis.

The good news is there's actually an exciting crop of sleeper hitters this week, which isn't the case every week. You should be able to find a satisfactory replacement owned in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

WEEK 18 Sleeper Hitters

Best hitter matchups for Week 18

1. Indians @TOR3, @KC4

2. Rangers @SEA3, @OAK4

3. Mariners TEX3, DET4

4. Orioles @ARI3, @LAA4

5. Cardinals @PIT4, HOU3

Worst hitter matchups for Week 18

1. Blue Jays CLE3, TB3

2. Phillies @DET2, ATL3

3. Dodgers LAA2, @WAS3

4. Royals @ATL2, CLE4

5. Rockies @WAS4, @CIN3