Wait, didn't lineups just lock Friday? We're already talking about setting them again?

We are if your league opted to treat the first weekend after the All-Star break as its own scoring period. Another lineup lock is coming up Monday, and you need to be prepared for it.

There was another option, though. Your league instead may have combined the first weekend after the All-Star break with the first full week for a massive 10-day scoring period. If that's the case, then these sleepers don't apply to you -- like, at all. Your lineup will remain locked for the period of time in question.

So ... know your league's schedule and act accordingly.

As always, the only pitchers considered for these sleeper picks were those rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues. All information is up to date as of Sunday afternoon.