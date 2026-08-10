Fantasy Baseball Week 21 Preview: Two-start pitcher rankings feature Sean Burke, Bryan Woo

Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period and then categorizes them by how usable they are. The names depicted here require a certain amount of forecasting and are, therefore, subject to change.
Below are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 21 (Aug. 10-16). All information is up to date as of late Sunday.
Must-start, all formats
|1
T. Skubal SP LAD Tarik Skubal SP LAD
|
vs
|
vs
|2
D. Cease SP TOR Dylan Cease SP TOR
|
vs
|
vs
|3
|4
S. Burke SP CHW Sean Burke SP CHW
|
vs
|
@
|5
E. Perez SP MIA Eury Perez SP MIA
|
vs
|
@
|6
S. Gray SP BOS Sonny Gray SP BOS
|
@
|
@
|7
R. Detmers SP LAA Reid Detmers SP LAA
|
vs
|
vs
|8
|9
L. Henderson SP MIL Logan Henderson SP MIL
|
@
|
@
Advisable in most cases
|10
|11
N. Cameron SP KC Noah Cameron SP KC
|
@
|
@
|12
S. Imanaga SP CHC Shota Imanaga SP CHC
|
@
|
vs
|13
|14
|15
R. Weathers SP NYY Ryan Weathers SP NYY
|
vs
|
@
Better left for points leagues
|16
M. Gore SP TEX MacKenzie Gore SP TEX
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@
|
@
|17
|18
|19
|20
C. Scott SP NYM Christian Scott SP NYM
|
@
|
vs
|21
C. Bradford RP TEX Cody Bradford RP TEX
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@
|
@
|22
A. Painter SP PHI Andrew Painter SP PHI
|
@
|
@
No thanks
|23
F. Peralta SP TB Freddy Peralta SP TB
|
@
|
vs
|24
H. Wesneski SP HOU Hayden Wesneski SP HOU
|
@
|
vs
|25
N. Lodolo SP CIN Nick Lodolo SP CIN
|
@
|
vs
|26
P. Sandoval SP BOS Patrick Sandoval SP BOS
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@
|
@
|27
D. Kremer SP MIN Dean Kremer SP MIN
|
vs
|
vs
|28
H. Dobbins SP STL Hunter Dobbins SP STL
|
vs
|
@
|29
J. Taillon SP TOR Jameson Taillon SP TOR
|
vs
|
vs
|30
G. Hughes SP COL Gabriel Hughes SP COL
|
@
|
@
|31
B. Tidwell RP SF Blade Tidwell RP SF
|
vs
|
vs
|32
|33
D. Anderson RP DET Drew Anderson RP DET
|
vs
|
vs
|34
R. Johnson SP LAA Ryan Johnson SP LAA
|
vs
|
vs