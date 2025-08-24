Sleeper hitters for Week 23 (Aug. 25-31)
Jakob Marsee CF
MIA Miami • #87 • Age: 24
Easy call. Jakob Marsee's production has slowed in recent days, causing his roster rate to stall short of 80 percent, but he's capable of impacting the game in so many ways that you can trust him to deliver with seven games against some of the lesser parts of the Braves and Mets rotations.
Matt Shaw 3B
CHC Chi. Cubs • #6 • Age: 23
Matt Shaw has been piling up home runs in the second half, finally living up to his top prospect pedigree. We'll see how his improved exit velocities and pull-air tendencies play with the fifth-best hitter matchups, which include three games at Coors Field.
NYY N.Y. Yankees • #12 • Age: 28
Trent Grisham just homered twice Wednesday and has generally rediscovered his power stroke after a midseason lull. It's good timing with the Yankees having the best hitter matchups this week, featuring seven games against two of the least impressive pitching staffs in baseball.
MIL Milwaukee • #28 • Age: 27
Andrew Vaughn's pace has slowed a little bit, which might be leading to some streamer fatigue, but he's gone hitless just three times in all of August. The Brewers' matchups are good enough -- featuring pitchers like Eduardo Rodriguez, Brandon Pfaadt, Nabil Crismatt, and Jose Berrios -- that a second surge seems likely.
TB Tampa Bay • #14 • Age: 24
Let's start with the fact that the Rays' matchups are favorable -- a series against the Nationals pitching staff ensures that much -- and also point out the obvious that Chandler Simpson is dominating in two categories, batting average and stolen bases. You may be starting him in Rotisserie leagues already, but he's so prolific as a base stealer that he's averaging about as many Head-to-Head points per game as Steven Kwan.
Ivan Herrera DH
STL St. Louis • #48 • Age: 25
Ivan Herrera's bat has gone quiet since he returned from a hamstring injury in mid-July, but he's still impacting the ball well and maintaining a reasonable strikeout rate. There have been small signs of life lately, and the Cardinals will miss Paul Skenes in their four-game series against the Pirates this week.
MIL Milwaukee • #6 • Age: 28
A paternity leave put Isaac Collins out of mind for a while, but the 28-year-old rookie is still one of the most overlooked players in Fantasy this year with his plus on-base skills, serviceable speed, and modest power production. The Brewers are also scheduled to face six righties, against whom Collins is slashing .297/.401/.432.
Lenyn Sosa 2B
CHW Chi. White Sox • #50 • Age: 25
Lenyn Sosa's power has really picked up in August, and the Statcast data says he was due for this sort of breakthrough, putting him in the 86th percentile for xBA and the 79th percentile for xSLG. He's been especially good at home, batting .289 with a .766 OPS, and that's where the White Sox are scheduled to play all seven of their games this week.
HOU Houston • #4 • Age: 27
The ever streaky Jesus Sanchez has caught fire here recently, entering Sunday with seven hits, two doubles and a homer in his past three games. The underlying data is still impressive, and his matchups this week are exactly the sort that should sustain him. He's scheduled to face nothing but righties, including mashables like Tanner Gordon, Chase Dollander, Antonio Senzatela, Victor Mederos, and Kyle Hendricks.
CIN Cincinnati • #38 • Age: 30
Miguel Andujar has forced his way into an everyday role with the Reds, batting near .360 with an OPS around 1.050 in his three weeks with his new club. He was hitting for a pretty good batting average with the Athletics, too, so in his current role, he seems trustworthy enough against hittable pitchers like Matthew Liberatore, Michael McGreevy, and Andre Pallante.